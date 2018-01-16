Amazon Echo Spot finally gets a UK release – you can pre-order today

The standout of Amazon’s big Echo lineup refresh at the tail-end of 2017 was undeniably the Amazon Echo Spot.

Everyone likes a new form factor, and this one is Amazon’s most appealing yet: cool enough to shrug off the basic design of the Amazon Echo Show, while keeping its video smarts, and small enough to act as an Echo Dot replacement.

But where the Dot was created to be out of sight, a companion piece to a bigger speaker setup, the Echo Spot really wants to be seen, whether on your bedside table, in the kitchen or on your desk.

When it comes to form factor, the full-size Amazon Echo is obviously a go-to speaker. The Spot’s small chassis and 2.5-inch screen, however, will mean many will use this Echo device as a smart alarm clock.

But Amazon is hoping it will be used for much more than that.

Spot, the difference

There’s a timer functionality for the kitchen, flash briefings when you're at your desk, and commuting and weather information ready for you when you wake up. Actually, there are all the Skills that are available through Alexa, as that’s how it works with Amazon’s device – one skillset to rule them all.

Amazon also revealed to TechRadar that it has added some new functionality to celebrate the UK launch: you can have your Spot wake you up with the song or radio station of your choice. This essentially means you can relive Groundhog Day by having 'I Got You Babe' as your wake-up tune of choice.

The Amazon Echo Spot is available to pre-order now and comes in two flavours: black or white. It’s priced at £119, but Amazon is running an offer where you can buy two for £200, saving yourself £40.

The Amazon Echo Spot UK release date is 24 January.