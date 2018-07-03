The best price ever for the Amazon Echo Show is your first early Prime Day deal

Coinciding with its official unveiling of the date for Amazon Prime Day today, Amazon released a preview of what to expect in terms of deals, with a sale price on its Echo Show smart speaker. Just last week we wondered if we'd see another Echo Show deal before Prime Day, and the answer is unequivocally "yes." Priced at just $130, the Echo Show is now the lowest price it's ever been, beating the $150 price tag we saw earlier this month.

Prime members can take advantage of another Prime preview deal by pairing the Echo Show with Amazon Music Unlimited, which is currently on offer for just 99 cents for four months.

Amazon Echo Show for $129.99 at Amazon

Today, as a preview to Prime Day, Amazon discounted its screen-equipped Echo Show speaker by 43% for a savings of $100. For this deal, it has cut the price from $229.99 to $129.99, which is the lowest price Amazon has ever had for the Echo Show. It's doubtful that we'll see a bigger discount on Prime Day so best to hop on this deal ASAP if it interests you. The Show is available in both black and white.View Deal

Released last year, the Echo Show, as its name hints, is the first of Amazon's Echo smart speakers to feature a 7-inch touchscreen, as well as a 5-megapixel camera. This allows you to utilize Amazon's Alexa voice assistant in new ways and access visual content via your voice commands. For example, you have the option of reading news stories instead of having them read to you or you can see demonstrations while preparing a recipe. It also allows you to make video calls. Additionally, it is integrated with Amazon Video, allowing you to access all your content via Alexa.

With these capabilities, the Echo Show is among the most advanced of Amazon's Echo speaker line and ahead of its time in general.