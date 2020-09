AirPods deals are seeing extra price drops in the Labor Day sales

The Labor Day sales are offering up extra price cuts on AirPods deals today, and there are some stunningly cheap offers to take advantage of right now. That means you can pick up a set of luxury true wireless earbuds for less right now, though you'll have to hurry, these Labor Day sales won't last much longer. Plus, with AirPods deals reaching within $1 of their lowest ever prices, there's certainly competition waiting out there.

The cheapest AirPods deal in the Labor Day sales is this $129.98 offer from Amazon (was $159). That's on the second generation standard charging version, coming down an extra few dollars to come within $1 of their all-time low price. However, you can score an even better AirPods deal with the wireless version. For just $30 more you get Qi charging included as well, with these buds coming in at just $154.98 this weekend (was $199). That's $15 cheaper than their usual $169 sales price, with an overall discount of $44.

However, if you're shopping for AirPods Pro deals, you'll also find that Amazon has snapped up the best price around. Matching an incredibly popular Verizon deal from earlier in the year, you can now pick up the premium ANC earbuds for just $219 right now.

We're rounding up all these AirPods deals just below, but you'll find plenty more cheap AirPods prices available right here on TechRadar. We're also rounding up the latest Labor Day sales from across the web if you're after more inspiration.

Not in the US? You'll find plenty more AirPods and AirPods Pro deals from across the world further down the page.

Labor Day sales AirPods deals

AirPods Pro: $249 $219.98 at Amazon

This $219.98 price on the AirPods Pro has stuck around throughout the Labor Day sales, but we don't know how much longer it can hold on. It comes as Amazon matches Verizon's lowest price ever from a previous sale in August, so you're getting an excellent offer here.

View Deal

AirPods 2nd generation with standard charging: $159 $129.98 at Amazon

We're used to seeing these standard 2nd generation AirPods available for $135, however the Labor Day sales have cut them all the way down to $129.98. That's within $1 of their lowest price ever, though you can upgrade to the wireless charging version for less than $30 more this weekend.

View Deal

AirPods 2nd generation with wireless charging: $199 $154.98 at Amazon

If you're looking to pack a little more tech into your AirPods, the Labor Day sales also include the wireless-charging version of the second-generation buds. These are usually on sale for $169, however you can save an extra $15 this Labor Day weekend.

View Deal

Shop all AirPods deals at Amazon

More AirPods deals

If you're after more cheap AirPods deals, you'll find the lowest prices from across the web on both the wired and wireless version just below.

However, there are plenty of AirPods Pro deals available in the US, UK, and Australia right now. Our comparison chart below offers up all the cheapest prices on the web right now.

We're also rounding up all the best AirPods Pro deals and sales right here, but you can also check out the latest Beats headphone deals if you're after more Apple headphones. You'll also find plenty more offers in the Best Buy Labor Day sales.