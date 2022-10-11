Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition offers a glasses-free 3D experience

Audio player loading…

Acer has announced the availability of its new Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop under the Predator lineup in the country. This unique and powerful laptop comes with a 3D screen that doesn’t require you to wear glasses to enjoy 3D content.

This laptop was introduced in the global market sometime after being shown off at the next@acer event and promised immersive gaming thanks to the SpatialLabs TrueGame app. If you’re wondering how SpatialLabs works – it utilises an eye-tracking solution, a stereoscopic 3D screen, and real-time rendering tech, with pre-configured profiles for different games to help realise the required three-dimensional experience.

The Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition isn’t one of the most affordable and sets you back by Rs. 319,999. It will be available to purchase via Acer’s online store, the company’s exclusive offline stores, Amazon, Croma & Vijay Sales.

(Image credit: Acer)

The Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition has a 15.6-inch LED-backlit TFT LCD panel that offers UHD 3840 x 2160 in 2D mode and 1920 x 2160 in 3D. Under the hood, the laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, which can be paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

The laptop can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR5 memory. Among other specifications, this Windows 11 gaming laptop comes equipped with Killer Wi-Fi 6E, and wired connectivity includes a Thunderbolt 4 port, alongside two USB 3.2 Gen2 connectors and an HDMI 2.1 port.

To keep the thermals in check, the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition comes with twin fans and Acer CoolBoost tech.

The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition is one of the few laptops of its kind. The glasses-free 3D is not something new. However, it is still unique in gaming laptops. The laptop’s processor is an Intel 12th-gen Core i9 CPU, which, coupled with a fast RTX 3080 discrete graphics card, offers more than enough raw power to run most AAA titles on the market.