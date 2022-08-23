Best gaming laptops in India for 2022

Gaming laptops were once considered niche products for users who specifically wanted a large and heavy portable gaming system. Over the last few years, there have been several factors which led to the evolution of these systems. Many laptops now come in a more compact and slim form factor while still retaining the gaming genes within them.

When it comes to the pricing of gaming laptops, it’s essential to understand the specifications of the systems and the limits of their gaming prowess. Not every system is perfect for the best gaming experience. Manufacturers like Asus, HP and Lenovo have created separate portfolios of products that cater to work and light gaming sessions. If you're on the lookout for some of the best laptops in the country, we've got that covered too.

We’ve divided our buying guide into three categories: laptops that are great for productivity and basic gaming, those priced under Rs 1,50,000 and laptops priced at premium rates for the best gaming experience on the go.

For laptops that are primarily focused on productivity, companies mostly offer Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 chipsets. These provide the fast processing and multitasking power that is required for any of the Office apps. When it comes to the graphic card, NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650 is prominent. It is capable of handling competitive multiplayer games like Valorant, CS:GO and Rainbow Six: Siege under high settings. Additionally, the laptops also offer 144Hz refresh rate displays.

As the prices increase for laptops, many of the laptop manufacturers will provide the same features we previously mentioned. But, you’ll get better display and build quality which attracts attention and also more powerful graphic cards. NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphic cards will be available in more premium gaming laptops.

Our list includes a range of gaming laptops from Asus, HP, MSI and Dell, just to name a few.

MSI GF63 Thin Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Full HD, 1920 x 1080, 60Hz Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11400H Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 RAM: 8GB Storage: 512GB SSD Weight: 1.86 kgs specifications Processor Intel Core i5, Intel Core i7 RAM 8GB RAM - 64GB RAM Storage Size 32GB - 4TB Read more ▼ Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent performance given the price + Solid build quality + Good range of ports Reasons to avoid - Average battery life - Some annoying bloatware - Charge cable can block a USB port

The only other laptop in this list that is affordable and also features the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphic card, this laptop from MSI is a good deal. It is a barebones basic gaming laptop with a capable graphics card in a stylish chassis.

While it doesn't come with the high refresh rate capabilities like the other laptops in our buying guide, you can still enjoy games at Ultra settings. Games like Valorant and Apex Legends can be played, but the level of accuracy in frames won't be evident.

The MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop focuses on making the quality of visual details better than providing high frame rates for competitive gaming titles. You can opt for other laptops on this list if you need high refresh rates.

HP Omen 16-C0136Ax Specifications Display: 16.1-inch Full HD, 1920 x 1080, 144Hz Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-5600H Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM: 8GB Storage: 512GB SSD Weight: 2.3 kgs specifications Processor Intel Core i5, Intel Core i7 RAM 8GB RAM - 64GB RAM Storage Size 32GB - 4TB Read more ▼ Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Affordable gaming + Large display + Can be useful for work as well Reasons to avoid - A bit on the heavier side - Unimpressive design

HP's Omen line of products does include more premium laptops, however, this is the more affordable model we would recommend. First of all, the laptop comes with the AMD Ryzen 5 5000-series chipset which comes with 6 cores and 12 threads. Like other AMD chipsets, they are the best at multitasking.

While you aren't gaming, the system will run most productivity and office apps smoothly. Gaming on the HP Omen 16 is as expected. The graphics card is capable of providing high frame rate gameplay at FullHD on Medium to High settings.

The laptop doesn't come with any stylish branding or stand out from the crowd. It's a simple gaming laptop disguised as a professional laptop. You also benefit from the multiple ports on the laptop.

MSI Katana GF76 Specifications Display: 17.3-inch Full HD, 1920 x 1080, 144Hz Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB SSD Weight: 2.6 kgs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Air and thermal management design is good + Large and immersive display Reasons to avoid - Bulky and heavy

We're now entering into pricier laptops that feature some of the best NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards on the market. The MSI Katana GF76 offers a fast 11th Gen Intel Core i7 chipset clubbed with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

The laptop is again apt for users who want to game after work hours. The Intel i7 chipset is fast with 8 cores and 16threads and a max clock speed of 4.60 GHz. Combined with the RTX 3050 Ti, the laptop is a good choice for gamers who enjoy competitive titles like Valorant and CS:GO. You can play other battle royale games as well, but it will perform better at high settings.

Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Full HD, 1920 x 1080, 144Hz Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H Graphics: 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB SSD Weight: 2 kgs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Redesigned Military Grade protection chassis + Variety of connectivity options Reasons to avoid - No RGB Backlit keyboard

Asus has made some major upgrades in the design of their gaming laptops this year. The TUF Dash F15 (2022) this time retains a majority of the gaming features, designs and specifications while also including a webcam.

The bigger advantage of the new Asus TUF Dash F15 is the inclusion of a MUX Switch, which is available across all the latest Asus ROG and other gaming laptops. This helps the graphics card to bypass the CPU and deliver the content directly on the screen. It allows to reduce latency and keeps the graphics processor focused purely on the graphic card.

While this feature does use more power, gaming laptops are meant to be connected to a power source for the best performance. However, if you're playing on the laptop battery, we would suggest that you switch to a more battery-efficient profile.

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Specifications Display: 13.4-inch Full HD, 1920 x 1080, 120Hz Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Graphics: 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 RAM: 16GB Storage: 512GB SSD Weight: 1.18 kgs specifications Processor Intel Core i7, Intel Core i9 Storage Size 512GB - 1TB Colour Black Read more ▼ Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at SSENSE (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Portable design + Sturdy build + Looks stunning + Comes with a complete package of accessories Reasons to avoid - Not for serious gaming - The smaller display might be a dealbreaker for gamers

Out of all the gaming laptops listed in this buying guide, the Asus ROG Flow Z13 is the only one that screams portability. This compact little machine is easy to carry around when travelling, can connect with controllers and also converts into a system for your office work.

The Asus ROG Flow Z13 comes with an HDR display that supports Dolby Vision and brings Dolby Atmos. The system is primarily meant to allow users to enjoy games while on the move. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 will be capable of handling games at FullHD resolution at high settings.

However, if you do feel like you need to get the best gaming experience, Asus does offer the ROG XG Mobile external graphic card. This is compatible with the ROG Flow Z13. It will improve the graphics performance and you can even invest in a gaming monitor in the future and get a more immersive experience.

Another key highlight is that Asus is providing a detachable RGB keyboard, Stylus and a carry bag with the laptop out of the box.

Dell Alienware X15 R2 Specifications Display: 15.6-inch Full HD, 1920 x 1080, 360Hz Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H Graphics: 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 RAM: 16GB Storage: 1TB SSD Weight: 2.34 kgs Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Signature Alienware design + 360Hz refresh rate + Ports are neatly positioned at the back + Ample amount of ventilation Reasons to avoid - Very heavy - Requires a Type-C converter for Ethernet connectivity

Dell's Alienware laptops will also come with an out-of-this-world design (all pun intended). And the Alienware X15 R2 is no exception. The company was able to pack the latest hardware and graphics card in a slim profile. But, the system still happens to be on the heavier side.

What you do get is one of the best gaming laptops in the market that looks and feels like it. We do list the Intel Core i7 with the RTX 3060, there's also one with RTX 3070 Ti. You could also go with the most expensive model that comes with 12th Gen Intel Core i9 with RTX 3080 Ti.

The rest of the features continue to remain the same. You get a 360Hz refresh rate display that comes with a slim bezel, making the experience immersive for gamers. We do like the ports placed at the back, but the absence of an Ethernet port is slightly disappointing. The company does provide a Type-C to RJ-45 converter with the laptop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 Specifications Display: 16-inch Full HD, 1920 x 1080, 165Hz Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Graphics: 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 RAM: 32GB Storage: 2TB SSD Weight: 2.5 kgs specifications Processor AMD Ryzen RAM 32GB RAM - 64GB RAM Storage Size 32GB - 8TB Read more ▼ Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Excellent general performance + Both displays look great + Loud, clear speakers + Build quality feels premium Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Truncated keyboard and trackpad take some getting used to - ScreenPad Plus could still use more dedicated features

This is not the first time Asus has created a futuristic product. Not just in design but in utility as well. The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is our pick for the most premium laptop for gamers in India. This is a system that does come at a really expensive price tag but does offer features that other laptops don't.

The dual-screen design of the laptop offers gamers the ability to use the system as their streaming and gaming device when on the move. The MUX Switch for the graphics card, the support for Dolby Vision and Atmos, Freesync and a fast processor makes it a complete entertainment and gaming device.

At the same time, content creators, video editors and other professionals in the media and creative space get to multitask through apps smoothly. The heft and bulk of the device are justifiable for the hardware that it features.