50 cheap Prime Day deals under $50: save on headphones, PS5 games, Echo and more

You don't have to spend big to pick up some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals. In fact, we're seeing record low prices on products with prices starting from just $5 right now - across everything from headphones to homeware to video games. So whether you're simply checking out the cheapest of the cheap or hunting for some last-minute Prime Day gold, there's something for everyone available in the budget range today.

You'll find many of Amazon's own Echo devices lining the shelves here, with prices beginning at $14.99 on the Echo Auto (was $49.99). Amazon isn't the only big brand here, though, the new Samsung Galaxy SmartTag is seeing a record low $14.99 price (was $29.99), and there are plenty of Razer gaming accessories up for grabs as well - the DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse is a particular highlight at $19.99 (was $49.99).

Big fashion brands are also getting involved in cheap Prime Day deals, with Levi's offering jeans for as little as $26 with 40% off a range of styles. Plus, Chefman, Keurig, and Hamilton Beach are all helping you upgrade your kitchen accessories without breaking the bank today as well - we'd check out the Keurig K-Slim at $49.99 (was $109.99) first.

You'll find all our favorite cheap Prime Day deals just below, with more of the best discounts today further down the page.

Cheap Prime Day deals under $10

Card and board games: Up to 30% off - starting at $5.69

There's a massive range of games to get your hands on this Amazon Prime Day, including board games, card games and interactive options. All the most popular options are here like Exploding Kittens, Cards against Humanity as well as a load of lesser-known games to fill up your collection.

CND SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care: $8.50 $5.95 at Amazon

Save $2.55 - We've never seen this nail and cuticle care oil drop below $6 at Amazon before, which means you're getting a great price on the 7.3ml bottle right now. Winner of a 2020 InStyle Best Beauty Buys award, the formula is mixed with jojoba oil and vitamin E.

Marlowe No. 2 102 body scrub soap: $9.49 $6.26 at Amazon

Save $3.23 - This body scrub soap bar is now down to its lowest ever price at Amazon, dropping an additional dollar down from its previous $7 record. The exfoliating body soap is a natural formula with a light, warm scent.

Bioderma Sensibio H2O micellar water: $14.99 $9.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - We're just 30 cents away from the lowest price we've ever seen on this Bioderma micellar cleansing water right now. Great for extracting daily dirt from pores and removing make-up, leaving your skin fresh and smooth, this is a must-have cupboard item.

Amazon Solimo coffee pods (24): $10 $6.45 at Amazon

Save $3.55 - If you've just picked up a brand new pod coffee machine, this small saving on Amazon's own Solimo brand coffee pods is a great way to test out your machine with some cheaper capsules. We've actually never seen these pods any cheaper than this $6.45 price and considering you're getting 24 in here there's plenty of coffee in that price.

Cheap Prime Day deals under $20

Cards Against Humanity: $19 $12.99 at Amazon

Save $6 - This set of Cards Against Humanity themed packs is now $2 cheaper than it's ever been before. You'll need the starter pack to make the most of this offer, but with six new packs on offer and an additional 10 cards, this is a great deal.

Kasa Smart Light Switch: $19.99 $13.29 at Amazon

Save $6.70 - Control your lights with the sound of your voice with this Kasa Smart light switch that's on sale for just $13.29 at Amazon. That's the best deal we've seen and a fantastic price for the Alexa-enabled smart switch.

BALEAF Women's Exercise Shorts: from $20.99 $13.99 at Amazon

Save $7 - These high-waisted bike, yoga and exercise shorts have handy side pockets and come in a wide range of colors and sizes. They're made from moisture-wicking, breathable, stretchy fabric, and average an impressive 4.3 out of 5 from over 50,000 user reviews on Amazon. Starting from less than $15 for Prime Day, they're a bargain.View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto: $49.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - For those looking to take Alexa on the road, the Amazon Echo Auto is looking particularly tempting right now. You're grabbing this excellent gadget for its lowest price yet here, which is even more impressive considering we rarely see too many discounts on this device outside of sales periods.

PowerA Enhanced wired controller for Nintendo Switch: $24.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - This is the lowest price we've ever seen on this PowerA Enhanced wired controller, with a range of designs modeled on your favorite games available. If you're after a cheap extra multiplayer option this is a fantastic option.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth item finder: $29.99 $14.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag only ever dropped to $23.99 before today, so this $14.99 sales price is cheaper than ever. That's also excellent value compared to Apple's own AirTag, still at $29 today.

Lifewit large capacity storage organizers (3 pack): $29.99 $16.99 at Amazon

Save $13 - This is a return to a record low price on a three pack of spacious storage organizers. Each one features reinforced handles for extra durability and a clear window so you can keep track of where everything is as well. Before today, this price was jumping between $20 and $28 so you're getting an excellent price here.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite: $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - If you don't need 4K streaming, you can save even more cash by picking up the Fire TV Stick Lite. This model still gives you access to the FireOS TV system, as well as all the Alexa integrations that entails, just at a lower resolution aimed at non-4K displays. Plus, it's at its lowest price yet right now.

Nuun Energy Electrolyte Tablets: $25.34 $17.94 at Amazon

Save $7.40 - Nuun electrolytes are delicious, but usually expensive. For Prime Day there's a third off this pack of 40 caffeine-infused tablets, so you can justify switching out your usual ones. The watermelon flavor is particularly tasty.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Get half off the 3rd generation Echo Dot in the Prime Day sale. We've seen this one take big discounts before, but this appears to be the best ever price for this Alexa-equipped smart speaker.

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - One of our favorite Prime Day deals, Amazon has the Blink Mini security camera on sale for a record-low price of $19.99 - that's a record low price by $5. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is the cheapest price we've ever seen on the already affordable Razer DeathAdder Essential gaming mouse - just $19.99 after a $30 discount. With a 6400 DPI sensor you're not getting premium performance here, with five macro buttons there's plenty of customization for budget buyers here.

Samsung Qi-certified fast charger pad: $49.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - We've never seen a lower price on this Samsung Qi fast charging pad, with the closest record set at $24.99. That makes this $19.99 price all the more exciting, especially considering this pad charges a wide range of Samsung Galaxy phones and watches as well as the iPhone.

Cheap Prime Day deals under $30

Star Wars The Mandalorian: The Child stand for Echo Dot: $24.95 $21.95 at Amazon

Save $3 - While it's not a massive saving this is actually the first price drop we've seen on Otterbox's 'The Child' themed stand for the third generation Echo Dot. Perfect for smart home techies and Star Wars lovers like, this is a great offer for anyone who picked up a new smart speaker today.

View Deal

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip KP303: $29.99 $22 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot + Sengled Bluetooth color bulb: $64.98 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $39.99 - This Sengled Bluetooth smart bulb bundle is available for the same price as the fourth generation Echo Dot by itself. That means this is an excellent offer, offering much more value for money than the device by itself.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $24.99 - that's a return to the lowest price we've ever seen. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Levi's: up to 40% off jeans starting at $26

The essential jeans brand, Levi's products are as desirable today as they were 150 years ago. We've all noticed the price creeping up, though, which makes the mega savings offered on Amazon today even more tempting - up to 40% off a wide range of Levi's jeans, shorts, and jackets.

Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Home Camera: $39.99 $28.49 at Amazon

Save $11 - With a lens that can be panned and titled from the app, this home security camera will ensure you can keep an eye on the whole room. It records footage in full HD and saves it to a micro SD card (not include). There's 25% off making it a bargain worth snapping up.

Cheap Prime Day deals under $40

Razer Kraken X ultralight gaming headset: $49.99 $31.34 at Amazon

Save $18.65 - The Razer Kraken X is generally always on sale for between $33 and $36, but right now you're getting just a little extra off that already affordable price tag. With 7.1 surround sound on PC, a lightweight frame, and bendable mic there's plenty of features baked into that budget price tag as well.

18 mixing bowls with airtight lids: $40.99 $32.79 at Amazon

Save $8 - There's a massive range of sizes and accessories included in this set of 18 mixing bowls, raning from 1.5qt to 7qt volumes. That's perfect for stocking up on kitchen accessories for less, especially seeing as we've never seen a lower price on this set before.

Nooie Baby Monitor: $79.99 $32.97 at Amazon

Save $47.20 - Amazon has a massive 59% discount on the Nooie Baby monitor bringing the price down to just $32.97. If you've got a baby at home or even a dog that you refer to as your baby, the big discount here might make Nooie's device tempting.

SanDisk 256GB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I memory card: $44.99 $34.19 at Amazon

Save $10 - Whether you're looking to stock up your Nintendo Switch or simply load up a GoPro (there's an SD adapter included here) this is a fantastic buy. At just $34.19 this 256GB SanDisk card is at its lowest price ever, and offers excellent speeds for your cash as well.

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid noise cancelling headphones: $49.99 $37.89 at Amazon

Save $12 - The already-cheap Anker Soundcore Life Q20 headphones are sitting at a brand new record low price in today's Prime Day deals. Amazon has only previously had these cups at $48 before now, which means you're getting a fantastic price, especially considering they feature active noise cancellation and memory foam ear cups as well.

iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger: $49 $39 at Amazon

Save $10 - The iWALK Portable Apple Watch Charger is 20% off with this Amazon Prime Day deal. This is one of the only power banks we've seen that can recharge your Apple Watch on the go, as well as other iPhones via attached Lightning cable, and its 9,000mAh battery is pretty big.View Deal

Chefman Countertop + travel blending system: $59.99 $41.99 at Amazon

Save $18 - Trying to find a good blender on a budget can be a challenge but this Amazon Prime Day bargain is a great choice. Currently down to just $41.99, this kit comes with 12 pieces and a 700 watt motor. It comes with a 32-ounce pitcher, grinding blade, plenty of different lids and a emulsifying blade. That makes it great for smoothies, soups, salad dressings and lots of other recipes.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with Echo Dot (Gen 3): $99.98 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $54.99 - Save a massive 55% and get the latest Ring doorbell for its lowest ever price with a free Echo Dot (Gen 3) thrown in too. This doorbell has two-way audio and crisp camera footage. Grab it while it's still at this record-low price.

Amazon Fire HD 8: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - The Amazon Fire HD 8 is at its lowest ever price right now with a brand new $45 discount dropping it all the way down to $44.99. That's $10 cheaper than its previous cheapest price, which makes this an excellent buy for anyone after a cheap tablet this Prime Day.



Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - For a limited time, you can snag the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display on sale for just $44.99. That's an impressive $45 discount matching the all-time record-low price that was set earlier this year.

Lego Super Mario starter course: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - You can save $12 on the Lego Super Mario starter course at Amazon right now. That's excellent news considering there are plenty more set discounts in today's Prime Day deals as well.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - Save 29% on Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales Ultimate Edition with this great Prime Day deal. The Ultimate Edition comes with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, so you can play both of Insomniac Games' unmissable Spider-Man games on your PS5.View Deal

Returnal: $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - A genuine PS5 exclusive, Returnal takes full advantage of the PS5's super-fast SSD, 3D audio and DualSense controller to deliver a truly next-gen experience. Save 29% on this critically acclaimed rougelike during Prime Day.

Garmin Vivofit Jr 3: $79.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $30 The Vivofit Jr 3 is a fitness tracker for kids, built to take on the Fitbit Ace. Its regular asking price is pretty steep for a children's watch, but with this Prime Day deal, it's a lot easier to justify as a way to get the little ones more active.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: $109.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - This is a brilliant Amazon Prime Day deal, cutting the price of the highly-rated single-serve Keurig K-Slim coffee maker by a best-ever 55%. It brews four cups before it needs refilling, and at less than five inches wide, it's great for smaller kitchens. You can buy it on its own, or with 40 pods for $64.99.

Hamilton Beach 6-slice toaster oven: $69.99 $46.99 at Amazon

Save $23 - This toaster oven is a brilliant addition to your kitchen, offering an easy to use option for pizzas, toast and smaller meals and snacks to cook. It's easy to keep clean and the roll top door moves out of the way so you can easily get to the food. With a 4.5 star rating from over 4000 reviews, this $46.99 price is an excellent deal for a new toaster oven.

