4 great wearable deals so you're prepped for a fitness-filled 2019

Whether you're a fitness expert or you want to take your first ever jog since because of how much you've eaten over the Christmas period, you may be setting yourself fitness goals for 2019.

While not essential, fitness trackers and smartwatches are some of the best tools to allow you to set, track and review your stats to improve your health, get stronger and reach your goals.

Whatever device you choose will come down to what goals you have for your fitness, so we've put together a couple of different categories you may fall into. Below is a selection of products discounted in the post-Boxing Day sales that may take your fancy, but check out our buying guides below for a full look at the best fitness tech.

For the complete beginner

Fitbit Flex 2 £79.99 now £49.99 at Argos

We've seen the price of the Fitbit Flex 2 drop a tenner lower than this, but if you're just starting to track your daily steps and the odd jog, you'll likely find the Flex 2 appropriate. Read our full Fitbit Flex 2 review to know if this is for you.View Deal

For those after a fitness watch with a touch more

Fitbit Versa £199.99 now £159.99 at Amazon

As you can guess from the Fitbit name, the Versa is a fitness focused smartwatch. It isn't as versatile as a Wear OS or Apple Watch, but with music playback (via bluetooth headphones), fitness apps, notifications you'd be hard pressed to go wrong. It's also 30% off the RRP, and while that's not the best priced we've ever seen it's still good. Be sure to read our full Fitbit Versa review.View Deal

For those who want a full blown smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch: £279.99 £259.36 at Amazon

This is the very best smartwatch money can buy in late 2018, and that's sure to be the case for at least the first few days of 2019 too. If you're after a fitness tracking device that can also suit your daily routine too with a variety of top-end apps, the Samsung Galaxy Watch may well be it. Plus it's discounted by £20 at Amazon. To know for certain, read our full Samsung Galaxy Watch review.

View Deal

For those who need one of the best fitness watches

Garmin Fenix 5 Plus £599.99 now £474.99 at John Lewis

After a specialist running watch for 2019? This is one of the best you can buy right now, and there's a significant discount from a variety of retailers in the post-Boxing Day sales. Grab this if you're planning to become a great runner in the next 12 months or more. Read our full Garmin Fenix 5 Plus review.View Deal

Garmin Fenix 5S Plus £599.99 now £474.99 at John Lewis

This watch is remarkably similar to the one just above, and that 'S' in the name refers to the smaller design. If you've got a thin wrist you may appreciate this slightly thinner and lighter look in the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus range.View Deal