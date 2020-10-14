15 best PC gaming peripheral deals for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is the ideal time to take the best PC gaming peripherals home, with the best-selling gaming mice, mechanical keyboards, gaming headsets and even gaming mouse pads getting decent price cuts to save you some serious cash.

Gaming accessories – especially the best ones – aren't always the cheapest, but with Prime Day discounts, you can get them at more affordable prices. This year, for example, we see the Logitech G502 SE Hero gaming mouse getting a sizeable $30.28 off, a 38% discount.

The ever-popular Razer Kraken Tournament Edition gaming headset in green gets a $30 price slash, now only costing an incredibly affordable $49.99. As far as gaming keyboards, the excellent Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard gets a 40% price cut so you can have it for $59.99.

And, those are only samplers.

Casual and hard-core gamers, as well as esports players, rely on the best PC gaming accessories to give them that gaming edge as well as a much more immersive experience. It's time for you to follow suit and invest. With deep discounts like the ones below, you won't even have to go broke to have that PC gaming rig of your dreams.

Here are the 15 best Amazon Prime Day deals on PC gaming peripherals available right now.

Gaming keyboard deals

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma V2 keyboard: $139.99 $69.99 at Amazon

The BlackWidow V2 is another awesome keyboard from Razer - rocking a detachable magnetic wrist support, full RGB and macro customization, plus your choice of mechanical switches. Green, Orange, and Yellow variants are all on offer today, so whichever type of key feel you prefer, you're catered for.

Havit Mechanical Keyboard Mouse Headset Kit: $99.99 $51.99 at Amazon

Score a great deal with this PC gaming bundle that includes a blue switch gaming keyboard with full n-key rollover, a gaming mouse with up to 4800 DPI & a pair of RGB headphones with dual large 50mm drivers. It's a great starter kit for casual and novice gamers. View Deal

Razer Cynosa Chroma keyboard: $59.99 $45.99 at Amazon

We all love a mechanical keyboard, but let's face it, some of us are just more accident-prone than others. Enter the Razer Cynosa, a fantastic spill-resistant membrane option that still carries all those classic Razer hallmarks and design appointments, but in a rugged, more economical package.



Razer Ornata Chroma keyboard: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The Razer Ornata employs innovative membrane-mechanical switches to get the best of both worlds. You'll get that tactile click while the membrane base gives plenty of soft-cushioning on press, plus of course, a full suite of customizable RGB lighting and detachable wrist support.

Gaming mouse deals

Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

The Basilisk Ultimate is the very top of the line mouse from Razer, and, as you would expect, comes packed with a ton of high-tech components under the hood. Optical switches for quick response, a 20K DPI sensor, 11 programmable buttons and 100-hours of battery life on a single charge make this one feature-packed mouse.

Razer Viper Ultimate wireless gaming mouse: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

The Viper range has always been a fantastic option for those who prefer a more traditional mouse shape from Razer and now you can get a fantastic price on the wireless version today. With a 20K DPI sensor, 8 programmable buttons, and ambidextrous design, the Viper Ultimate is at home on nearly any mousepad anywhere.

Logitech G502 SE Hero gaming mouse: $79.99 $49.71 at Amazon

Ergonomic designs, industry-leading sensors, and incredibly low latency make Logitech gaming mice a real crowd favorite and this awesome Amazon Prime deal on G502 SE Hero can put those features in your hands for less today. With 16,000 dpi and an adjustable weight system, this flexible mouse can keep up with the best from the likes of Razer and SteelSeries.

Razer Naga Trinity gaming mouse: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for more than just performance out of your gaming mouse look no further than the Razer Naga Trinity. With adjustable size panels that include a huge array of programmable buttons, the Naga Trinity features incredible utility - perfect for MOBAs, RTS and MMORPGs.



Gaming mouse pad deals

Razer Firefly Hard V2 RGB mousepad: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

If you want a gaming surface that's consistent, smooth and balanced, check out the Razer FireFly - a hard mousepad that also features some neat RGB lighting. Fair warning though - hard surfaces aren't for everyone, they tend to have a much more 'slippery' feel than traditional cloth ones.



Havit RGB Gaming Mouse Pad Soft Non-Slip Rubber Base Mouse Mat: $23.99 $19.19 at Amazon

Improve your gaming experience with this mouse pad designed for gaming. This features several RGB lighting modes, a non-slip rubber base, a detachable USB Cable and a gaming surface optimized for fast yet well-controlled movements.View Deal

Gaming headset deals

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Quartz Pink): $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition aren't just cans worthy of the most competitive gamer, they're also more than capable for those casual long sessions thanks to their comfortable over-ear fit. With a retractable noise-cancelling mic and THX Spatial Audio too, you'll be sure to enjoy this highly regarded headset from Razer.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Green): $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition aren't just cans worthy of the most competitive gamer, they're also more than capable for those casual long sessions thanks to their comfortable over-ear fit. With a retractable noise-cancelling mic and THX Spatial Audio too, you'll be sure to enjoy this highly regarded headset from Razer.View Deal

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition (Black): $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

The Razer Kraken Tournament Edition aren't just cans worthy of the most competitive gamer, they're also more than capable for those casual long sessions thanks to their comfortable over-ear fit. With a retractable noise-cancelling mic and THX Spatial Audio too, you'll be sure to enjoy this highly regarded headset from Razer.

HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset: $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon

With 30-hours of battery life on a single charge, the HyperX Cloud Flight's can keep up with even the longest gaming sessions. With memory foam padded earcups they're comfortable too, plus a detachable noise-canceling mic makes them a great pick up for PC and console gamers alike.

Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset: $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Pick up the Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset for almost half-price today at Amazon. With Razer's Hypersense haptic feedback system, you'll be fully immersed in any game you play while the soft cushions with in-built cooling jell will keep your ears comfy for hours on end.

More PC gaming accessories deals

If you're visiting from outside the US, check out today's best PC gaming accessories deals in your area below.

