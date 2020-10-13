15 best Amazon device deals for Prime Day: $19 Echo Dot, $30 Fire TV Stick, $25 Blink Mini, and more

Day one of the Amazon Prime Day sale has arrived, and we've rounded up the absolute best Prime Day device deals that are currently available. Amazon is offering record-low prices on some of its best-selling devices, making this a perfect opportunity to score fantastic deals on Echo smart speakers, 4K Fire TVs, Ring Doorbells, and more.



Our top Amazon device deal picks include the Echo Dot 3rd gen marked down to an all-time low price of $18.99, the Fire HD 10 tablet nearly half-off at $79.99, and the Ring Pro at a record-low price of $169.99 (was $249.99).



If you're interested in Prime Day TV deals, you can score a 4K Fire TV Stick for just $29.99 or go all out and snag an all-new Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV marked down to its lowest price of $249.99.



See more of the best Prime Day device deals below, and keep in mind, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these stellar deals. You can sign up for a free trial below, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days.

15 best Amazon Prime Day device deals:

Echo Dot (3rd gen) with Alexa: $49.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Want a voice assistant-enabled smart speaker for less? Save more than half off the retail price of the Echo Dot 3, and stream music from a range of music services. The discount comes just as Amazon is preparing to launch a new generation model of the Echo Dot.

Blink Mini Smart Security Camera: $34.99 $24.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera gets a rare $10 price cut for Prime Day. The indoor security camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale at an all-time low price of $29.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $44.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for a record-low price of $44.99. The 5-inch smart home display works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to connect with family and friends from around the world.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $64.99 at Amazon

If you're interested in a bigger display, you can snag the Echo Show 8 on sale for a record-low price of $64.99. The 8-inch HD display works with Amazon Alexa so you can make video calls, play music, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot: $149.98 $69.99 at Amazon

You can save $30 on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with this bundle deal from Amazon. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 works with Alexa and sends alerts to your smartphone when motion is detected.

Fire TV Cube: $119.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Prime members can snag the powerful Fire TV Cube on sale for $79.99. That's a $40 discount and the lowest price we've found for the hands-free 4K streaming player that's Alexa compatible.

Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is just a touch off being half price for Prime Day this year, and you're able to pick up this 10.1-inch screen tablet in four different colors right now. If you're after a cheap tablet, this may be right for you.

Kindle Paperwhite: $129.99 $79.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can score a $50 price cut on the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite during Amazon's Prime Day sale. That's the lowest price we've seen for the waterproof e-reader which features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks.

Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet: $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon

Prime members can score a $60 price cut on the Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet at Amazon. The 8-inch tablet comes in a kid-proof case with a built-in stand and includes access to over 20,000 apps, games, books, videos, audiobooks, and educational content.

Blink outdoor Smart Security Two-Camera Kit: $179.99 $109.99 at Amazon

The all-new Blink smart security two camera gets a massive $70 discount. The outdoor security camera helps monitor your home with infrared night vision and features advanced motion detection, two-way audio and works with Alexa.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro: $249.99 $169.99 at Amazon

If you're a Prime member you can snag the Ring Doorbell Pro on sale for $169.99. The Ring Pro features advanced motion detection and works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Toshiba 32-inch HD smart TV: $179.99 $119.99 at Amazon

This cheap smart TV carries HD resolution in a compact form factor, with the Fire TV operating system and support for the Amazon Alexa voice assistant.View Deal

Insignia 43-inch 4K smart TV: $299.99 $199.99 at Amazon

This is one of the larger discounts available, with $100 off the RRP for this 43-inch 4K TV. Also comes with the Fire TV OS and Alexa voice remote.View Deal

All-New Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K TV: $349.99 $249.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, Prime members can get the 2020 Insignia 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $249.99. The smart TV has the Fire TV experience built in, which allows you to seamlessly stream your favorite movies and shows from the home screen of your set.

Looking for more Amazon device deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

