13 best Cyber Monday TV deals: OLED, QLED and smart TVs starting at $79.99

Cyber Monday TV deals are in full swing at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already launched sales with massive savings on QLED, OLED, and smart TVs. The Cyber Monday TV deals event is your last chance to score your dream TV at a record-low price, and we're rounding up the 13 best offers available right now.



Today's hottest Cyber Monday TV deals include something for everyone, whether you want to splash all out for a gorgeous OLED display or want to grab a smaller budget set - our list has you covered. Some of the best offers include the Insignia 65-inch 4K smart TV marked down to only $379.99 (opens in new tab), this massive Samsung 85-inch 4K Crystal TV on sale for $1,297.99 (opens in new tab), and this 50-inch QLED display down to just $288 (opens in new tab).



While the Cyber Monday deals event officially kicks off tomorrow, most retailers have already launched Cyber Monday TV deals, and the best offers will go fast. Like what we saw during Black Friday, TVs are some of the most popular savings, and the hottest bargains will go fast. If you see a price you like, our advice is to act quickly before it sells out.

13 best Cyber Monday TV deals

(opens in new tab) 1. Insignia 65-inch F30 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $549.99 $379.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking for a budget set, you can't get much better than this Cyber Monday TV deal from Best Buy. This 65-inch 4K TV from Insignia is on sale for a stunningly low price of just $379.99. You're getting the Fire TV operating system, 4K Ultra HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, and a handy Alexa voice remote - all for under $400.

(opens in new tab) 2. LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,799.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Today's best Cyber Monday TV deal is LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99. That's $25 higher than it was on Black Friday, but still a great deal. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you. But be quick – there are only 20 left in stock.

(opens in new tab) 3. Samsung 50-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2022): was $379.99 now $279.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Our favorite mid-size budget Cyber Monday TV deal is the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $179.99 - the lowest price we've seen. This 4K UHD TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) 4. LG 70-inch UP7070 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another favorite Cyber Monday TV deal from Best Buy is this LG 70-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $549.99 - the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic value for a big-screen 4K TV. The 70-inch packs LG's quad-core processor 4K for a premium picture experience and smart capabilities with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assitant for hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) 5. Samsung 85-inch AU8000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: was $2,200 now $1,297 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung's largest-size version of its AU8000 Crystal series 4K LED TV has again reached its lowest price, one that was last recorded in January of this year. The AU8000 models omit fancy features like a local dimming backlight, quantum dots, and 120Hz input for gaming, but if you're looking for a great Cyber Monday TV deal on a really big TV, this here is it.

(opens in new tab) 6. TCL 50-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $339.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Another favorite budget 50-inch Cyber Monday TV deal is this TCL 4-Series 4K display on sale for just $249.99. An incredible price for a mid-size display, you're getting 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

(opens in new tab) 7. Samsung 70-inch 4K Smart TV: was $629.99 now $549.99 at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale has the Samsung 70-inch Crystal display on sale for a record-low price of $549.99. A solid choice for a big screen on a budget, this 4K UHD from Samsung is one of the company's entry-level displays and packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.

(opens in new tab) 8. onn. 50-inch QLED 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $378 now $288 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

A QLED TV under $500 is unheard of, but Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has this 50-inch model from Onn. on sale for just $288. At an incredible price, this 50-inch QLED display packs Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a premium picture experience and the Roku experience for seamless streaming,

(opens in new tab) 9. Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (2022): $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to pick up a premium display, Best Buy's Cyber Monday TV deals include Samsung's stunning 55-inch The Frame TV on sale for $999.99. That's a whopping $500 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the QLED display. The best-selling Frame TV transforms into a beautiful piece of art to seamlessly blend into your home's decor and includes customizable bezels, smart capabilities a slim-fit wall mount.

(opens in new tab) 10. Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD Smart Fire TV: was $169.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy's cheapest Cyber Monday TV deal that's still available is this Insignia 24-inch set that's on sale for just $79.99. While the F20-Series display lacks 4K resolution, the smart TV does include smart capabilities with the Fire operating system and Alexa hands-free control.

(opens in new tab) 11. Samsung 65-inch Q80B Series QLED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $1,397.99 now $997.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon's Cyber Monday TV deals include a $400 discount on the excellent 2022 Q80B series QLED. The Q80B series is the most premium of the 'non-NEO QLED' range and, as you'd expect, features an incredibly powerful 4K Quantum processor, Full Array backlighting, and an ADS panel for unparalleled viewing angles.

(opens in new tab) 12. Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,799.99 now $1,079.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Best Buy just dropped this 65-inch OLED TV from Vizio to $1,079.99. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal for a premium OLED display. The 65-inch set features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.