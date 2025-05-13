Live
I've covered every Click Frenzy sale in the last three years – these are the 30+ deals I'd recommend right now
Headphones, coffee machines and stick vacuums are just some of the products already getting tantalising discounts
Hello and welcome to TechRadar's live coverage of Click Frenzy Mayhem! The annual sale event in Australia represents one of the very best opportunities to snap up some serious bargains as a number of big retailers get involved, both officially and unofficially.
By that, I mean you'll find some retailers using 'Frenzy' in their promotional messaging, while some others just coincidentally happen to hold sales during the same week.
The action all officially kicks off tonight at 7pm AEST and will come to a close on Friday, May 16 but some retailers have decided to get their deals posted much earlier, and I've listed all the best tech ones below.
This live coverage isn't just for today though – with help from my team, I'll be on hand till the end of Click Frenzy Mayhem 2025 sale, seeking out the very best discounts and price drops, saving you the time of searching for yourself.
You'll find the all the deals I've unearthed a little further down, along with a list of my top retailers that are hosting the sales event, just in case you're not all that fussed by my picks.
Be sure to check back on this page often, as I'll be keeping it updating throughout the week.
Happy shopping!
Retailers with Click Frenzy Mayhem sales in Australia
- Appliances Online: extra discount with minimum spend
- Bose: savings on soundbars, noise cancelling headphones and more
- Breville: up to AU$300 off plus extra 10% with BREVFUTURE10 code
- De'Longhi: up to 30% off selected coffee machines
- Dyson: up to AU$550 off vacuums, hair care and more
- eBay: coupon savings for Plus and non-Plus members
- Ecosa: 30% off sitewide on mattresses, bed frames and more
- Emma Sleep: huge savings on mattresses, homewares and more
- HP: up to 45% off select laptops, and 2-in-1s plus an extra 10% off with code MAYHEM
- JB Hi-Fi: discounts on headphones, appliances, mobile phones and more
- KitchenAid: discounts on stand mixers and kitchen appliances
- Lenovo: up to 43% off 2-in-1s, school and work laptops and more
- Lovehoney: big savings on personal care
- Nespresso: bundle and save on coffee machines and capsules
- Optus: 'epic deals' on phone contracts, NBN and more
- Sennheiser: up to 50% off top-rated headphones and soundbars
- Shaver Shop: up to 80% off male and female grooming
- Soundcore: up to AU$110 off speakers and headphones
- The Good Guys: big discounts on tech, home appliances and much, much more
- The Iconic: up to 30% off clothing
Click Frenzy Mayhem: best deals now live
Headphones & audio
Save AU$150
We gave these stunning earbuds 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, as they have class-leading audio handling and impeccable sound quality that rivals the best wireless earbuds. With balanced sound, effective ANC and a great battery life, these Sennheiser buds will make any audiophile smile. This isn't quite their lowest price ever, but still makes for an excellent deal.
Save AU$138
They have now been replaced by the more expensive AZ100, but these AZ80 earbuds from Technics are still exceptional. They serve up a revealing, detailed sound, along with excellent comfort and microphone quality. The ANC and battery life could use some work, but these are admittedly just minor foibles.
Save AU$40
It's not the biggest saving ever, but the Sony WF-C710N earbuds only launched a couple of months ago, so it's a shock they've received any discount at all. In typical Sony fashion, they're an absolute smash hit, delivering excellent sound performance and noise cancellation, which is among the very best in its class.
Other stores:
• JB Hi-Fi
• The Good Guys
Save AU$30
Already affordable, these wireless buds get a further 31% discount – only AU$0.04 above the lowest price we've seen. That's not bad considering we rate them 4.5 stars in our Earfun Air Pro 3 review, and they have active noise cancelling, premium aptX sound quality and 45 hours total play time.
Save AU$140
Samsung's current Pro buds offer fantastic sound and awesome smart features such as live language translation, although this is only when paired with a Samsung phone. We did find removing the eartips can be a hassle in our review, but other than that, there's little fault.
Save AU$206
Offering excellent Dolby Atmos support, particularly where movies are concerned and a supremely comfortable fit, the Sonos Ace shouldn't be overlooked. Plus, thanks to a price beat at The Good Guys, you can save a healthy AU$206.
Save AU$1,620
Here us out. AU$3,499 may sound like a lot for a soundbar and subwoofer package, but the Ambeo Soundbar Max included in this Prime Set is currently AU$3,999 on its own, making this simple economical sense. The Soundbar Max is a formidable soundbar that produces effective surround effects and a dynamic, detailed sound. The addition of the subwoofer will majorly improve home movie nights.
Save AU$429
A good, albeit not amazing, saving here on LG's 9.1.5-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar, making it a deal you really should pay attention to. It's a genuinely great and immersive soundbar. The wireless subwoofer delivers thunderous bass, while the soundbar and rear speakers work in unison to deliver effective and authentic Dolby Atmos soundtracks.
TVs
Save AU$951
The LG C4 delivers superb colours and contrast, is a boon for gamers thanks to its extensive support and features and is also an absolute looker. Despite a new model being available, the C4 still remains one of our absolute favourites for most people.
Save AU$1,375
This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on the S90D OLED TV from 2024. We didn't get to review this screen last year, but we considered the S90C predecessor to be the best screen overall in 2023, and having been eyes-on with it at least, we can confirm it's a terrific TV, made even greater with this saving.
Save AU$535
We have seen a greater saving on the Sony Bravia 8 before, but we won't say no to this AU$535 discount. It's a superb TV that delivers excellent levels of brightness, coupled with beautiful, natural colours. It's built-in sound system is also one of the best around. Make sure to use code FRENZY-50 at checkout to get the deal price here.
Save AU$668
It might still seem expensive, but when I wrote my Xgimi Aura 2 review, I found it to be a startlingly great projector. It's a UST model, meaning it only needs to be placed a short distance from the screen or wall, and it's capable of producing bright, colourful images that can rival many TVs.
Vacuum cleaners
Save AU$600
LG's A9 series of vacuum cleaners are among the best you can buy. This particular model can both vacuum and mop, has an auto empty dustbin and features LG's Kompressor technology to pack more debris into the canister before it needs to be emptied.
Save AU$500
AU$500 off Dyson's most powerful cordless vac is a great deal in our opinion. Plus, this is the Complete model, meaning you get a plethora of attachments including the Fluffy Optic cleaning head that illuminates invisible dust on hard floors to ensure you can capture every last mote and a number of crevice tools to reach those tricky areas.
Save AU$400
If you want a floor washer and you want a Dyson, the WashG1 is the machine for you. Fortunately it does a great job at keeping hard floors clean, although we found it can have issues if the floor is uneven (like has grouting between tiles). If your floors are flat and flush, then, you'll have no trouble cleaning up messes. This AU$400 eclipses a previous AU$250 saving we saw during the last Click Frenzy sale.
Save AU$600
This do-it-all robot vacuum from Ecovacs is one of the best we've tested. It can comfortably handle hard floors and carpets (including washing) and it does an admirable job cleaning right up to the edges of your room. To get the price here, click the AU$500 coupon on Amazon.
Also available from Ecovacs for the same price.
Health & beauty
Save AU$424.29
If you want to give your teeth the five-star treatment, look no further than this Oral-B electric toothbrush. It's supplied with a number of brush heads and is packed full of features, including tips on how to improve your brushing via the companion app.
Save AU$50.99
It might offer just one daily cleaning mode, but this electric toothbrush still promises far more plaque removal than an ordinary toothbrush. Its brush head rotates and pulsates, which allows it to provide a better clean than manual brushing. You get a travel case and a spare brush head thrown in for good measure.
Save AU$250
Back to its Black Friday 2024 price from November last year, this is a great opportunity to pick up the Supersonic Nural. Offering a wealth of intelligent features to better care for your hair, along with multiple attachments to create all kinds of styles, this is a pretty good bargain. Amazon has only discounted the Ceramic patina/topaz colour. If you're after the lovely Strawberry Bronze special edition (pictured), you can grab it from Dyson for AU$599.
PCs and laptops
Save AU$910
A member of the more premium and pro-focused range of Yoga devices, the Pro 7i Aura Edition offers more ports than its less expensive 2-in-1 siblings, along with a powerful new Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor. Married to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage, and fitted with a 14-inch, 120Hz, 3000 x 1872 OLED screen, this is the kind of laptop that can comfortably handle everyday tasks for the home, but with the power needed for more intensive processing work such as video or photo editing.
Save AU$630
Lenovo’s LOQ Gen 9 machines are great, affordable options for casual gamers. This particular LOQ model sports an Intel Core i5-12450HX processor and Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU, underpinned by 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and a 15-inch, 144Hz, 1080p display. It’s a great option for a gamer just getting started – especially with this 38% discount.
Phones, tablets & wearables
Save AU$564
While not an official Click Frenzy deal (Amazon doesn't do that) this 31% discount on the 256GB Flip 6 is worth shouting about. Without a doubt the best foldable phone currently available, it offers powerful processing and AI smarts, along with impressive cameras.
Save AU$400
Cementing itself among the best camera phones in Australia, the Pixel 9 Pro is a formidable phone. Serving up a gorgeous screen, premium build and Google's very clever AI capabilities, it's a terrific device.
Other stores:
• JB Hi-Fi
Save AU$102
It only launched in March, but the latest entry-level iPad has received a tidy discount for Click Frenzy. The main difference in this latest model is the processor, which should make navigation and use quicker than ever. It doesn't offer support for Apple Intelligence unfortunately, but if you want to step into the world of iPad and just need something for consuming content, it's still unrivalled.
Save AU$284
Beating Rebel's discount by over AU$80, Amazon is the place to be if you want to arm yourself with one of the best running watches money can buy. It might be a couple of years old, but it's still a tremendous fitness companion, boasting a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen and the usual wealth of fitness tracking capabilities that make Garmin so popular.
Save AU$160
I love the Scanwatch Nova. It combines traditional analog looks with a digital brain that accurately tracks your overall health. It offers heart rate monitoring and ECG capabilities, although sadly doesn't boast built-in GPS. But if you've been looking for a hybrid smartwatch, this is one of the best around.
Other stores:
• JB Hi-Fi
• The Good Guys
Home appliances
Save AU$350
Excellent espresso and a variety of coffee- and milk-based drinks is what you'll get from this automatic bean-to-cup machine. It is a little fiddly to use for the first time, but once you've got your preferred settings saved, you'll be pouring like a true barista.
Save AU$101
Want good coffee fast? Then it's hard to beat the Nespresso Vertuo Pop. One of the best coffee machines on the market, it takes the press of just one button to obtain a delicious espresso in no time. Plus, this machine uses the Vertuo pods, which come in a variety of sizes to suit all tastes.
For AU$184, you could also get the pink model (our favourite) complete with some cups, the Aeroccino 3 milk frother, and some capsules to get you started.
Save AU$473
A huge saving on this excellent Nespresso pod coffee machine makes now the time to snap it up. As we said in our Nespresso Vertuo Creatista review, this is the best Nespresso machine you can buy. A built-in milk tank and frother will automatically get your milk ready while your coffee is pouring. If you value convenience when it comes to coffee time, there's nothing better out there.
Other stores:
• JB Hi-Fi
Save AU$103
Breville's SodaStream alternative is a good-looking machine and it can fizz up a heck of a lot of drinkable liquids, from juices to wine. This allows you to make all sorts of cold beverages, including cocktails, and that's what gives it a leg-up over many of its competitors. Available in two colourways for AU$196 – Brushed Stainless Steel and Truffle Black – and just AU$2 more for the Sea Salt, it's the lowest Australian price yet on this lovely machine.
Save AU$101.99
Amazon has inflated the list price of the Creami Deluxe, at least compared to Ninja directly. Still, this is a cracking saving on the cult-like ice cream maker. This Deluxe edition gets you three containers, allowing for even more frozen treats.
Other stores:
• JB Hi-Fi
• The Good Guys
Save AU$50
This fan from Shark is incredibly versatile. It can be used virtually anywhere thanks to its completely detachable head and ability to run on a rechargeable battery. It's also super quiet and, crucially, powerful.
Other stores:
• Myer
Save AU$101.99
Securing a spot on our list of the best air fryers, our reviewer said this innovative model from Ninja was the "air fryer of my dreams". It takes a familiar double drawer design, but stacks them on top of each other, resulting in a smaller footprint. Performance is exemplary, but just make sure the food you put in isn't that big, as the drawers themselves are on the smaller side at 4.75L each.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Big screen, big savings
There's a massive TV sale going on at The Good Guys as part of the Click Frenzy Mayhem sale. The Aussie retailer is advertising it as a "2024 TV runout", but I've spotted this year's LG C5 also listed for a small discount. There's even the Sony Bravia 7 and plenty of TVs from TCL to choose from.
If you don't want to spend a four-figure sum, The Good Guys has also slashed prices on cheaper TVs that will cost you between AU$600 and AU$800 dollars. These are smaller 43-inch panels that would be perfect for the guest bedroom perhaps or use as a large monitor for work.
