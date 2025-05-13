I've covered every Click Frenzy sale in the last three years – these are the 30+ deals I'd recommend right now

Hello and welcome to TechRadar's live coverage of Click Frenzy Mayhem! The annual sale event in Australia represents one of the very best opportunities to snap up some serious bargains as a number of big retailers get involved, both officially and unofficially.

By that, I mean you'll find some retailers using 'Frenzy' in their promotional messaging, while some others just coincidentally happen to hold sales during the same week.

The action all officially kicks off tonight at 7pm AEST and will come to a close on Friday, May 16 but some retailers have decided to get their deals posted much earlier, and I've listed all the best tech ones below.

This live coverage isn't just for today though – with help from my team, I'll be on hand till the end of Click Frenzy Mayhem 2025 sale, seeking out the very best discounts and price drops, saving you the time of searching for yourself.

You'll find the all the deals I've unearthed a little further down, along with a list of my top retailers that are hosting the sales event, just in case you're not all that fussed by my picks.

Be sure to check back on this page often, as I'll be keeping it updating throughout the week.

Happy shopping!

Retailers with Click Frenzy Mayhem sales in Australia

Click Frenzy Mayhem: best deals now live

Headphones & audio

Technics EAH-AZ80 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: was AU$449 now AU$311 at Amazon Save AU$138 They have now been replaced by the more expensive AZ100, but these AZ80 earbuds from Technics are still exceptional. They serve up a revealing, detailed sound, along with excellent comfort and microphone quality. The ANC and battery life could use some work, but these are admittedly just minor foibles.

Sonos Ace: was AU$699 now AU$493 at The Good Guys Save AU$206 Offering excellent Dolby Atmos support, particularly where movies are concerned and a supremely comfortable fit, the Sonos Ace shouldn't be overlooked. Plus, thanks to a price beat at The Good Guys, you can save a healthy AU$206.

Sennheiser Prime Set (Ambeo Soundbar Max & Ambeo Sub): was AU$5,119 now AU$3,499 at Sennheiser Save AU$1,620 Here us out. AU$3,499 may sound like a lot for a soundbar and subwoofer package, but the Ambeo Soundbar Max included in this Prime Set is currently AU$3,999 on its own, making this simple economical sense. The Soundbar Max is a formidable soundbar that produces effective surround effects and a dynamic, detailed sound. The addition of the subwoofer will majorly improve home movie nights.

LG S95TR: was AU$1,699 now AU$1,270 at Appliance Central Save AU$429

A good, albeit not amazing, saving here on LG's 9.1.5-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar, making it a deal you really should pay attention to. It's a genuinely great and immersive soundbar. The wireless subwoofer delivers thunderous bass, while the soundbar and rear speakers work in unison to deliver effective and authentic Dolby Atmos soundtracks.

TVs

Samsung S90D (55-inch): was AU$3,295 now AU$1,920 at Appliance Central Save AU$1,375

This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen on the S90D OLED TV from 2024. We didn't get to review this screen last year, but we considered the S90C predecessor to be the best screen overall in 2023, and having been eyes-on with it at least, we can confirm it's a terrific TV, made even greater with this saving.

Sony Bravia 8 (65-inch): was AU$4,495 now AU$3,960 at Appliances Online Save AU$535

We have seen a greater saving on the Sony Bravia 8 before, but we won't say no to this AU$535 discount. It's a superb TV that delivers excellent levels of brightness, coupled with beautiful, natural colours. It's built-in sound system is also one of the best around. Make sure to use code FRENZY-50 at checkout to get the deal price here.

Vacuum cleaners

LG CordZero Auto Emptying Handstick Vacuum: was AU$1,599 now AU$999 at LG Electronics US Save AU$600 LG's A9 series of vacuum cleaners are among the best you can buy. This particular model can both vacuum and mop, has an auto empty dustbin and features LG's Kompressor technology to pack more debris into the canister before it needs to be emptied.

Dyson Gen5detect Complete: was AU$1,599 now AU$1,099 at Dyson Save AU$500 AU$500 off Dyson's most powerful cordless vac is a great deal in our opinion. Plus, this is the Complete model, meaning you get a plethora of attachments including the Fluffy Optic cleaning head that illuminates invisible dust on hard floors to ensure you can capture every last mote and a number of crevice tools to reach those tricky areas.

Dyson WashG1: was AU$999 now AU$599 at Dyson Save AU$400 If you want a floor washer and you want a Dyson, the WashG1 is the machine for you. Fortunately it does a great job at keeping hard floors clean, although we found it can have issues if the floor is uneven (like has grouting between tiles). If your floors are flat and flush, then, you'll have no trouble cleaning up messes. This AU$400 eclipses a previous AU$250 saving we saw during the last Click Frenzy sale.

Health & beauty

Oral-B iO Series 9 (Black Onyx): was AU$749 now AU$324.71 at PBTech Save AU$424.29 If you want to give your teeth the five-star treatment, look no further than this Oral-B electric toothbrush. It's supplied with a number of brush heads and is packed full of features, including tips on how to improve your brushing via the companion app.

Oral-B Pro 800 CrossAction: was AU$99.99 now AU$50 at Amazon Save AU$50.99 It might offer just one daily cleaning mode, but this electric toothbrush still promises far more plaque removal than an ordinary toothbrush. Its brush head rotates and pulsates, which allows it to provide a better clean than manual brushing. You get a travel case and a spare brush head thrown in for good measure.

Dyson Supersonic Nural: was AU$749 now AU$499 at Amazon Save AU$250 Back to its Black Friday 2024 price from November last year, this is a great opportunity to pick up the Supersonic Nural. Offering a wealth of intelligent features to better care for your hair, along with multiple attachments to create all kinds of styles, this is a pretty good bargain. Amazon has only discounted the Ceramic patina/topaz colour. If you're after the lovely Strawberry Bronze special edition (pictured), you can grab it from Dyson for AU$599.

PCs and laptops

Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i Aura Edition 14-inch | Ultra 7 / 32GB RAM / 1TB SSD: was AU$2,899 now AU$1,989 at Lenovo AU Save AU$910 A member of the more premium and pro-focused range of Yoga devices, the Pro 7i Aura Edition offers more ports than its less expensive 2-in-1 siblings, along with a powerful new Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor. Married to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage, and fitted with a 14-inch, 120Hz, 3000 x 1872 OLED screen, this is the kind of laptop that can comfortably handle everyday tasks for the home, but with the power needed for more intensive processing work such as video or photo editing.

Phones, tablets & wearables

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 (256GB): was AU$1,799 now AU$1,235 at Amazon Save AU$564 While not an official Click Frenzy deal (Amazon doesn't do that) this 31% discount on the 256GB Flip 6 is worth shouting about. Without a doubt the best foldable phone currently available, it offers powerful processing and AI smarts, along with impressive cameras.

Apple iPad A16 (Wi-Fi / 128GB): was AU$599 now AU$497 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$102 It only launched in March, but the latest entry-level iPad has received a tidy discount for Click Frenzy. The main difference in this latest model is the processor, which should make navigation and use quicker than ever. It doesn't offer support for Apple Intelligence unfortunately, but if you want to step into the world of iPad and just need something for consuming content, it's still unrivalled.

Garmin Forerunner 255: was AU$799 now AU$515 at Amazon Save AU$284 Beating Rebel's discount by over AU$80, Amazon is the place to be if you want to arm yourself with one of the best running watches money can buy. It might be a couple of years old, but it's still a tremendous fitness companion, boasting a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen and the usual wealth of fitness tracking capabilities that make Garmin so popular.

Home appliances

De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next: was AU$1,149 now AU$799 at De'Longhi Save AU$350 Excellent espresso and a variety of coffee- and milk-based drinks is what you'll get from this automatic bean-to-cup machine. It is a little fiddly to use for the first time, but once you've got your preferred settings saved, you'll be pouring like a true barista.