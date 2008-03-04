Microsoft Wireless Laser Mouse 7000 review

Considering its past achievements, we were expecting better from Microsoft

The Microsoft Wireless Laser Mouse 7000 doesn't seem to have the same feel of long-lived solidity as the old Intellimouse.

There's something a little too complex about the over-designed ergonomics that forces your hand into a rigid, RSI-inducing claw shape. And if you're a sinister lefty then you can definitely forget about this little rodent.

Read more: Microsoft Surface Headphones

Over-designed mouse

Maybe I've been spoiled by the Sidewinder and G9 mice, but the lack of configurable sensitivity means that gaming isn't a pleasant experience and if your desktop's larger than 1024x768, even basic computing is a bit of a hassle.

The wireless capabilities though are fairly good, so if you can ignore the rubbish gaming performance, you've still got a general purpose media centre mouse.

Which would be fine if it weren't for the fact that Microsoft is still expecting you to hand over more than thirty Earth pounds for the privilege of owning a sub-par mouse.

Awkward to charge

It's also got a strange charging mechanism. The mains-powered charger means that you'll need to find another plug socket around your probably already over-subscribed mains. And really, who needs that?

Personally, the wirey-mess around my plug socket is frightening enough without adding more to it. Why the damn thing isn't USB-charged I don't know.