Asus HD 3850 X2 review

A twin graphics solution, but sometimes two heads aren't better than one

Asus HD 3850 X2
The twin set of the 3850 manages to loose all the charm offered by its predecessor

Our Verdict

A fair performer, but there's not enough here to distract from its more competent peers

For

  • Decent performance
  • 1GB memory

Against

  • Underperforms against competition
  • Chunky
  • Steep price

The original Asus 3850, especially in the 512MB iteration, is a thoroughly respectable card. It's not going to break the bank, runs quiet and runs with a single-slot form factor.

This twin set version with a whole 1GB graphics memory counters every single one of those plus points.

The twin fan setup is incredibly loud, it's going to run you well over the £200 mark and is just as massive as the 3870X2.

Chunky card

Performance-wise though, it does pretty well, batting just under the run rate of its older brother, the 3870x2. Then it's also only just a little less weighty on the wallet. You can pick up the faster card by spending only around £20 more, which ain't all that much.

Still, Asus' multi-GPU loving won't end here. Pretty soon we'll see the first modular graphics cards doing the rounds, based on the Trinity MXM prototype. But really, shun this chunky fella.