Xiaomi's first Wear OS smartwatch may look just like an Apple Watch

Xiaomi isn't entirely new to the wearables space, considering it has used its sibling company Amazfit to produce smartwatches, but it may soon introduce a new piece of smart wristwear under the main 'Xiaomi' brand name.

A variety of rumors have referred to an upcoming device as the Mi Watch, and most importantly that name was spotted in the code of the latest Wear OS app update.

Now, Xiaomi has also introduced a teaser image for an upcoming device that looks to be a smartwatch rather than a fitness tracker like the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. The image suggests the device will also take a few design cues from Apple too.

In fact, the image (which you can see below) looks remarkably similar to the design of the Apple Watch with a square watch face and rotating crown on the right hand side.

Xiaomi's Amazfit Bip series has a similar design to this device too, but the company only recently just announced the Bip 2 in China so it's expected this will be a whole new series of devices.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

That teaser image also confirms the company will be introducing its next device on November 5 in China, but we don't currently know if it'll be available in the US, UK or Australia.

We'll be sure to report on the new device as soon as hear confirmation of it from China, and we'll ask Xiaomi to confirm whether the device will also come to western markets too.

