Xiaomi Service Plus app goes official in India - here's how to use it

Xiaomi has finally released the Xiaomi Service+ in India today. The announcement for the same was made through the official Twitter handle of Xiaomi India. The application will focus on providing all the solutions to the customer's service and support requirements.

For starters, the Xiaomi Service+ application will allow the users to book appointments, price quotations, device repair, locating the nearest service center, and price quotations. Additionally, customers will also get guidance for problems faced in their Xiaomi smartphones without even taking any load and at the comfort of their homes.

How to use the Xiaomi Service+ app?

The Xiaomi Service+ applications can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Xiaomi's own app store named GetApps. Though the application can be used on any Android smartphone, however, there is no use in installing it if you don't have a Xiaomi smartphone.

Open the Google Play Store on your Xiaomi device and search for the Xiaomi Service+ app.

Now, tap the install button, and after the app gets installed, login with your Mi account.

Now add your device to the application in the My Devices tab by entering the IMEI number or scanning the device.

You are good to go, and now you can use the app for all your service-related stuff.

Xiaomi Service+ features

Xiaomi Service app can be dubbed as the 24x7 customer support platform to solve all kinds of service requests. Users can also book repair, ask for demos, and take installation appointments via the app. Furthermore, the applications will show the prices of all the spare parts and the warranty of the purchased devices. The app also has a feature to keep a check on the status of a particular service request.

In order to make sure that the users get seamless customer support, Xiaomi has also offered an AI Bot in the app along with the ability to live chat with the agents. For almost all the categories like laptops, televisions, mobile phones, and others, Xiaomi will provide the spare parts via the app along with the price quotations.

In case a user is looking for Xiaomi service centers near them, then they can just simply enter the PIN code of their region in the app to know all the Xiaomi service centers nearby.

