Xiaomi announces MIUI 13 global rollout schedule for the first quarter of 2022

Xiaomi has kicked off the global rollout of its latest operating system, MIUI 13. The company has also shared a list of the smartphones that are going to get MIUI 13 in the first quarter of 2022.
As per the announcement, the first smartphones to get the update will be Mi 11 and 11T smartphones, and they will be followed by Redmi Note 10 series. Additionally, Redmi Note 11 series comes with MIUI 13 custom skin on top based on the Android 11 operating system.
Xiaomi has already cleared the air by mentioning that the rollout schedule of MIUI 13 will be different from region to region. It has not been confirmed whether all the phones that will get MIUI will also get Android 12 updates simultaneously or not. Furthermore, the list has no information regarding the Indian models. Expectations are that the list for India rollout of MIUI 13 will be published separately.
Xiaomi MIUI 13 major highlights
MIUI 13 has introduced the concept of focused algorithms that allocates system resources depending on the usage pattern on a dynamic basis. The active app has high priority, and the CPU focuses more on that delivers fast speed and better performance.
The liquid storage feature of MIUI 13 decreases fragmentation and manages the data stored on devices in a highly modified way. The defragmentation efficiency of devices goes up by 60% with MIUI 13, and the read and write speed is retained up to 95%.
The MIUI 13 features new widgets that can be used to give a completely personal touch. Users can adjust all the necessary information on a single widget and place it on the screen at their convenience. The sidebar added to the interface enables the user to access their favorite applications in floating windows with a single swipe. Users can add up to 10 applications in the sidebar.
To establish a balance between power and consumption, the MIUI 13 comes with a smart balance that provides both high-end performance and speed on the go. The battery life of the devices improved by 10% with MIUI 13. Moreover, the atomized memory of MIUI 13 analyzes the memory usage of different applications and allocates RAM usage capacity to tasks based on priority from high to low.
Smartphones to receive MIUI 13 update globally in the first quarter of 2022
- Mi 11 Lite
- Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Mi 11i
- Mi 11
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Mi 11X
- Mi 11X Pro
- Xiaomi 11T
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi 11 Lite NE
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
- Redmi Note 11S
- Redmi Note 11
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 10 JE
- Redmi Note 8 2021 edition
- Redmi 10
- Xiaomi Pad 5
- Redmi 10 Prime
