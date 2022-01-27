Xiaomi announces MIUI 13 global rollout schedule for the first quarter of 2022

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi has kicked off the global rollout of its latest operating system, MIUI 13. The company has also shared a list of the smartphones that are going to get MIUI 13 in the first quarter of 2022.

As per the announcement, the first smartphones to get the update will be Mi 11 and 11T smartphones, and they will be followed by Redmi Note 10 series. Additionally, Redmi Note 11 series comes with MIUI 13 custom skin on top based on the Android 11 operating system.

Xiaomi has already cleared the air by mentioning that the rollout schedule of MIUI 13 will be different from region to region. It has not been confirmed whether all the phones that will get MIUI will also get Android 12 updates simultaneously or not. Furthermore, the list has no information regarding the Indian models. Expectations are that the list for India rollout of MIUI 13 will be published separately.

Xiaomi MIUI 13 major highlights

MIUI 13 has introduced the concept of focused algorithms that allocates system resources depending on the usage pattern on a dynamic basis. The active app has high priority, and the CPU focuses more on that delivers fast speed and better performance.

The liquid storage feature of MIUI 13 decreases fragmentation and manages the data stored on devices in a highly modified way. The defragmentation efficiency of devices goes up by 60% with MIUI 13, and the read and write speed is retained up to 95%.

The MIUI 13 features new widgets that can be used to give a completely personal touch. Users can adjust all the necessary information on a single widget and place it on the screen at their convenience. The sidebar added to the interface enables the user to access their favorite applications in floating windows with a single swipe. Users can add up to 10 applications in the sidebar.

To establish a balance between power and consumption, the MIUI 13 comes with a smart balance that provides both high-end performance and speed on the go. The battery life of the devices improved by 10% with MIUI 13. Moreover, the atomized memory of MIUI 13 analyzes the memory usage of different applications and allocates RAM usage capacity to tasks based on priority from high to low.

Mi 11 Lite

Mi 11 Lite 5G

Mi 11i

Mi 11

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11X

Mi 11X Pro

Xiaomi 11T

Xiaomi 11T Pro

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11

Redmi Note 10 Pro

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 JE

Redmi Note 8 2021 edition

Redmi 10

Xiaomi Pad 5

Redmi 10 Prime

