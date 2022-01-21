MIUI 13 may launch globally alongside Redmi Note 11 series

Xiaomi announced its flagship phones along with the all-new MIUI 13 skin late last year. While the phones will be made available in the international markets eventually, the company is already gearing up to introduce MIUI 13 to the global audience.
The company has been teasing the launch of MIUI 13 on its social media handles. And while Xiaomi hasn’t yet revealed the exact launch date, it has been able to generate enough buzz around the impending announcement.
On 16 August 2010, Xiaomi launched its first Android-based operating system MIUI. It has been an exciting journey and we can't wait to show you what #MIUI13 has in store for you!#MIUI #Xiaomi #MIUILife pic.twitter.com/S84xxrGUfEJanuary 21, 2022
Interestingly, Xiaomi has a global launch event lined up on January 26 where the company will introduce its lineup of affordable smartphones – Redmi Note 11 lineup to the global audience, the company may introduce MIUI 13 during the same event as well.
MIUI 13 is no longer a single solution for different screen sized devices. Xiaomi, like Apple, has introduced a dedicated operating system for different devices like MIUI 13 Pad, MIUI Watch, MIUI Home, and MIUI TV.
This new skin runs on top of Android 12 and comes with all the latest features of Google’s latest operating system with tweaks from Xiaomi that, the company feels, will help improve user experience and devices to communicate with each other seamlessly. Among the key additions in MIUI 13 are the Mi Sans font and improved security features.
Devices eligible to get MIUI 13
While the Xiaomi 12 series already ships with the latest MIUI 13, the has already published various Dev builds to test it on other devices. Here’s the list of existing devices that are eligible to get MIUI 13 in the global markets:
- Mi 11 Ultra
- Mi 11
- Mi 11i
- Mi 11X Pro
- Mi 11X
- Redmi 10
- Redmi 10 Prime
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE
- Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
- Redmi Note 8 (2021)
- Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Xiaomi 11T
- Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Redmi Note 10
- Mi 11 Lite 5G
- Mi 11 Lite
- Redmi Note 10 JE
