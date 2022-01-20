Xiaomi 12 global variant spotted on Geekbench

Audio player loading…

Smartphone maker Xiaomi introduced its flagship lineup – the Xiaomi 12 Series at the fag end of 2021. This is one of the first few phones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is now expected to launch in the international markets soon.

The Global version of one of the phones from this lineup – Xiaomi 12 was recently spotted on the benchmarking platform Geekbench. The benchmark listing confirms that the global version of the phone will come equipped with the same flagship SoC and at least 8GB of RAM.

Additionally, the listing shows that the phone runs Android 12 which suggests that the Xiaomi 12 will ship with MIUI 13 out of the box in the international markets.

Back home in China, the Xiaomi 12 was offered in two memory variants – 8GB and 12GB, however, at this point, it is difficult to say if both the variants will get an international launch. To recall, the predecessor of this phone, Mi 11, was launched with a single memory option in Europe. Though as the company hasn’t revealed any launch plans, it would be too early to speculate this.

In a related piece of news, the company has started teasing the global launch of the Redmi Note 11 series . The Note lineup from Redmi is amongst the most sold budget smartphones globally and will be introduced to the world on January 26. It includes phones like Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus.

All three phones have been launched in India with minor tweaks under different names. Hence, it would be interesting to see which devices does the company bring to India under the Redmi Note 11 moniker.

So till the time we get some more clarity on both the launches – Xiaomi 12 and Redmi Note 11 series – let's do the best we can do and stay tuned.

