Xiaomi Mi TV Stick to launch in India on August 5

It doesn’t always happen that Xiaomi launches a product in the global market and it heads into the Indian market in less than a month. However, the Mi TV Stick is an exception and will be launched in India early next month.

Xiaomi’s VP and the man that matters the most, Manu Kumar Jain took to Twitter to announce that the Mi TV Stick will be introduced in India on August 5, right ahead of the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Interestingly, the Mi TV Stick takes on the likes of Amazon Fire Stick, and the Chinese smartphone maker is already heating things up by taking a jibe on its competitor by claiming that it would provide “The Fire your TV has been missing.”

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Mi TV Stick features and specifications

The Mi TV Stick can be used to turn any regular non-smart TV to a smart one, as it runs on Android 9 out of the box and allows users to not only cast content wirelessly with the help of the built-in Chromecast but also lets users download Android applications from Play Store.

It allows users to watch movies, web series, and other content on OTT applications like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, YouTube and many more. Users can also listen to their favourite music with the help of apps like Spotify etc on any regular LED TV that supports connectivity via an HDMI port.

The new gadget comes in an all clack avatar with a sleek little remote as its companion. The Stick comes with Google Assistant built-in, it can be controlled via voice commands as well.

The Mi Tv Stick is powered by a quad-core CPU and comes coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage space. It only supports full HD resolution videos while Amazon offers multiple variants of Fire TV Stick offering up to 4K resolution and up to 1.5 GB of RAM.

Xiaomi, on the other hand, had recently announced a similar product, Mi Tv Box 4K, offering 4K resolution output. Unlike the Mi TV Stick, the TV box is a more powerful but slightly larger device that normally sits next to the TV.

Mi TV Stick price in India

Xiaomi has not revealed the price of Mi TV Stick in India as of now. However, its global pricing is EUR 39.99 which roughly translates to Rs. 3,430 in India. Since the Mi TV Box 4K sells at Rs. 3,500, the Mi TV Stick should be ideally priced lesser. We may have to wait till the official announcement.