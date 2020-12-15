Xiaomi Mi 10T series now available on Amazon India

Xiaomi’s new flagship Mi 10T series was launched back in October in India. The device was exclusive to Flipkart for a couple of months and now the Mi 10T series is available on Amazon.in as well.

The Xiaomi Mi 10T series consists of two devices - the Mi 10T Pro and the Mi 10T. Both of which are currently listed on Amazon. Also, Amazon is offering Rs 3,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank cards and EMI transactions. The offer is valid on ICICI Bank credit card or ICICI Bank debit or credit card EMI transaction.

Previously, the last-gen flagship, the Mi 10 was initially launched on Amazon and a few months later, the device was made available on Flipkart. The Xiaomi Mi 10T starts at Rs 35,999 while the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is priced at Rs 39,999. The Bank offer makes the deal a bit sweeter.

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro specs

The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ 144Hz LCD panel. It uses AdaptiveSync to switch the refresh rate between 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz and 144Hz based on the type of content. It has a peak brightness of 650 nits and is also capable of HDR10+ playback. Under the hood, the Mi 10T Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM.

There is a triple camera array onboard which consists of an optically stabilized 108MP f/1.69 primary shooter, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a 5MP macro camera. On the front is a 20MP in-display selfie camera. The Mi 10T Pro packs in a large 5,000mAh battery inside with support for 33W Dual-Split charging. The fingerprint scanner is now embedded within the power button on the side. An anti-bacterial case and film will also be included in the box.

Xiaomi Mi 10T specs

The more affordable Mi 10T offers same experience with similar specs as the Pro variant except for the primary camera. This one offers a 64MP f/1.89 sensor without OIS but retains all the shooting modes. It also features the same 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery and dual speakers are carried forward. It comes in two configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Colour options include Cosmic Black with a ceramic finish and Lunar Silver.