The Xiaomi Mi 10 might be headed to Flipkart soon

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 flagship phone will be soon available on Flipkart. The e-commerce site has started teasing the Mi 10 availability.

The teaser on the Flipkart says a smartphone from Xiaomi with 108MP camera is launching soon. Since the Xiaomi Mi 10 is the only phone available in India with 108MP camera, we could safely assume that it will indeed be Mi 10. Further, the image confirms the Mi 10 availability on Flipkart. Also, the Snapdragon 865 is mentioned in the teaser. A quick quiz confirms that the announcement will be made on August 26 and we can expect the device to go on sale from the same day.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 was launched in India back in May this year. As of now, the device is available on Amazon, Mi.com, and offline stores.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G specs

The Xiaomi Mi 10 is powered by Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with Adreno 650 GPU and X55 modem for 5G connectivity. On the front, there is a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved 19.5:9 display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling. The display also supports HDR 10+ content, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and a peak brightness of 1120 nits.

The Mi 10 has a quad-rear camera on the back with a primary 108MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with f/1.69 aperture, 1/33" large sensor, 4 in 1 Super Pixels binning, a 13MP ultra-wide camera with 1233° field-of-view, a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor. However, the device is missing the telephoto, which is a bit underwhelming. The rear camera can record 8k at 30fps and slow-mo videos up to 960fps. The camera also has OIS, night mode, vlog mode, pro video mode, and much more. On the front, there is a 20MP selfie shooter housed inside the top corner cut-out.

The Mi 10 comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256GB UFS 3.0 onboard storage with a microSD card slot for expansion. The device runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10 and is backed by a 4780mAh battery that supports 30W wired as well as 30W Turbocharge and 10W reverse charging.

Furthermore, the device is equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner and also supports face unlock. Other features include vapour and graphite chamber liquid cooling, Wi-Fi 6, 4×4 MIMO, Wi-Fi 6/5 2.4G+5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Stereo Plus, NFC, and IR blaster.