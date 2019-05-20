Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 7S in India starting at Rs 10,999

The Redmi Note 7 series just surpassed 2 million shipments last week and on Monday, a new Redmi Note phone has been added into the mix. Xiaomi has launched a buffed up Redmi Note 7 under the moniker Redmi Note 7S in India. One of the major highlights of the Redmi Note 7S is its 48MP rear camera which is an upgrade from the 12MP snapper on the Note 7.

Xiaomi Redmi 7S price and availability

Redmi Note 7S starts at Rs 10,999 for the variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage. There's a second variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage at Rs 12,999. The phone comes in three colours- black, blue and red.

It will be available starting May 23 on Mi.com, Mi Home Stores and Flipkart. The phone will also be available in offline stores from a later date.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S specifications

Redmi Note 7S features a glass-and-aluminum sandwich design just like its cousins and has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display. The screen has a u-shaped notch which is also home to a 13MP camera. This is topped by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 both on the front and the back for additional protection against regular wear and tear.

On the back, there's a 48MP camera along with a 5MP secondary camera that acts as a depth sensor to assist in portrait photography. The aperture on the primary sensor is f/1.8 while the depth-sensing camera has an f/2.4 aperture.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset and an octa-core CPU with Adreno 512 to back up the graphics performance. This is paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB onboard storage which can be further expanded via microSD card. It runs on MIUI 10 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The Note 7S draws power from a 4,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging courtesy Quick Charge 4.0. However, Xiaomi only provides a 10W adapter in-the-box.