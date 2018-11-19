Xiaomi announces Rs. 1000 price cut on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, and Redmi Y2

Ahead of the Redmi Note 6 Pro launch on November 22, Xiaomi reduces prices of Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2 and Redmi Y2 by Rs. 1,000. The price drop is a celebration of the fact that Xiaomi was announced as the number one smartphone vendor in India for the 5th consecutive quarter, as per IDC Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, 14 November, 2018.

The company states that the reason for the price drop isi that they don’t target more than a 5% profit on any product, and if it accidentally crosses that barrier, they believe in passing on the savings to the customers. The price cut is also happened because the company has seen a reduction in component costs for their best selling phones.

After the price cut, the Redmi Note 5 Pro 4GB+64GB variant is available at Rs 13,999, and the 6GB+64GB for Rs 15,999. Similarly, Mi A2 and Redmi Y2 have also got a chop in the prices by Rs 1000.

In the past few months upon their launch, the aforementioned phones have seen immense great demand from Mi Fans and customers in India, hence the company aims to avail them at the least possible price in the country.

Contrarily, Xiaomi recently announced via tweet that it would be re-evaluating its prices due to the rise in the gap between the Rupee and the US Dollar for select products.