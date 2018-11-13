Xiaomi India cranks up prices of Redmi 6, 6A, Mi TV 4C Pro, and others

Xiaomi announced via tweet on November 10 that it would be re-evaluating its prices due to the rise in the gap between the Rupee and the US Dollar. The tweet in question came from Xiaomi India MD, Manu Jain.

Mi Fans! INR has depreciated against US$ by ~15% since the beginning of this year, resulting in significant rise in input costs.We are adjusting the prices of Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Mi Powerbank 2i & Mi TV (32" Pro & 49" Pro).Aiming to always provide honest price! Details below: pic.twitter.com/ldOQasO4IHNovember 10, 2018

The list of newly-pricier products consists of the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4C Pro, and Mi Power Bank 2i 10000mAh. This is the second price hike for Xiaomi this year, after the increase in the prices of the Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi TV 4 back in May.

Redmi 6 (3GB/32GB) now @ Rs 8499, a price hike of Rs 500 from its launch price of Rs 7999.

Redmi 6A (2GB/16GB), the base model, is now Rs 6599, an increase of Rs 600 from its original price of Rs 5999

Redmi 6A (2GB/32GB) has seen an increase of Rs 500 from its launch price of Rs 6999. Now @ Rs 7499.

Mi TV 4A Pro (49-inch) @ Rs 31,999. This newer, mid-range version of the Mi TVs has been increased by Rs 2000 from its initial launch price of Rs 29,999.

Mi TV 4C Pro (32-inch) now @ Rs 15,999- a hike of Rs 1000 from its initial pricing of Rs 14,999.

Mi Power Bank 2i 10000mAh now @ Rs 899. It was only Rs 799 upon its launch in India

The new price scheme came into effect from November 11, 2018. This announcement by Xiaomi came shortly after Realme CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed plans to hike smartphone prices post-Diwali.