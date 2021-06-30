Xiaomi announces Mi Notebook Pro X with 15.6-inch 3.5k OLED screen

Xiaomi has launched a new Mi Notebook Pro X in China, which is an addition to the lineup of laptops that the company already has. This new gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch 3.5k E4 OLED screen with support for 60Hz refresh-rate.

Being a gaming laptop it features up to a 3.3GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H chipset and up to a 4GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Notebook GPU. It is available in a Space Gray colour has been priced at RMB 7,999 (approximately Rs 91,965 / $1,238) for the i5-11300H, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage variant. While the i7-11370H, 32GB RAM and 1TB storage variant has been priced at RMB 9,999 (approximately Rs 1,14,960 / $1,548). There is no indication of India or global availability yet.

Mi Notebook Pro X: Specs

The Mi Notebook Pro X comes with a 15.6-inch OLED Super Retina display that has a maximum resolution of 3456 × 2160 pixels or 3.5K. It has a 100% sRGB and sRGB DCI-P3 color gamut, 600 nits peak brightness, DC dimming, 1ms fast response, 60Hz refresh rate, along with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

On the inside it comes with either a 3.3GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11370H (4.8GHz) processor or a 3.1GHz i5-11300H (4.4GHz) one. For grpahics it come with Intel Iris X- E Graphics, 4GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Notebook GPU.

Memory and storage options include 16GB or 32GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz RAM with either 512GB or 1TB PCIe SSD. It runs Windows 10 Home, has a 720p webcam, a power key integrated with a fingerprint scanner and a full-size backlit keyboard that has 1.5mm key travel, 125mm × 81.6mm dimensions, and a PTP trackpad.

For connectivity it uses Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax, Wi-Fi 6 (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C for charging and data transmission, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and two USB-A 3.2 Gen2. For audio it has a 3.5mm headphone port, speakers by Harman in the configuration 2W x 2 + 1W x 2 sound system, DTS Audio, and a 2 x 2 microphone array.

It comes with a 80Wh battery with 130W Type-C fast charging that can charge up to 50% in 25 minutes in shut down. It supports up to 11.5h local video playback.