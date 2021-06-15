Xiaomi’s new foldable phone may launch in Q4

While we have a fair bit of idea about Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones, thanks obviously to the leaks, there is very little information around the upcoming foldable phones from the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo.

However, this is the first time that we are getting some more details about one of these upcoming foldable phones. A known leakster, Digital Chat Station has revealed that Xiaomi’s new foldable phone will come with several improvements over Mi Mix Fold that was launched in March this year.

According to a report by MyFixGuide , Digital Chat Station has specifically mentioned the improved hinge mechanism on the upcoming device while also suggesting that there could be “proactive under-screen technology” which we’re yet to learn about.

Xiaomi foldable phone specifications

Further, he hints that the work on the second foldable phone from Xiaomi is in line with the previous projections and the phone could launch in Q4 this year in China. This ultra-modern smartphone could come with the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset along with a 5000 mAh battery pack and a 108-megapixel sensor.

Like Xiaomi’s first foldable phone, it is rumoured that the upcoming foldable phone from Xiaomi may not look different from its predecessor even though the company has several design patents in its repertoire. The phone may still have a large display housed on the inner part, while the relatively smaller secondary display could be housed on the outer shell.

It has also been reported that Samsung is providing Xiaomi with the inner foldable display and it may come with a 120Hz refresh rate while the external display is said to be supplied by Visionox and may come with a 90Hz refresh rate.

While Digital Chat Station has revealed that the primary sensor on Xiaomi’s next foldable phone will be a 108-megapixel shooter, there have been some rumours that the company may use an under-display camera sensor for selfies in this phone.

With that being said, the news of Xiaomi’s next foldable phone excites a lot, however, the question around its availability remains unanswered. When the first-generation foldable phone was introduced, Xiaomi’s Global VP, Manu Kumar Jain teased about a possible India launch, however, there has been no development on that front as well. Hence, we can only hope that the upcoming foldable device somehow finds a way to sneak outside China.

