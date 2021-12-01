XGIMI Halo Plus projector arrives in India - price, specifications and more

XGIMI is strengthening its product line-up in India with the continuous launch of projectors and televisions in the country. A month ago, XGIMI rolled out the Elfin smart projector in India that weighs less than one kilogram and consumes less power. Now, the company has rolled out the XGIMI Halo Plus portable projector in India. The projector comes with high-end features like enhanced audio quality, high resolution on a huge screen, 3D view, LED-powered battery, etc.

The smart screen adaptation technology of the projector allows users to get a theatre-like experience while watching movies or streaming their favorite shows. In addition, the projector also includes an eye protection feature so that the user is not supposed to put a lot of strain on their eyes while watching something or gaming for long hours.

XGIMI Halo Plus pricing and availability

XGIMI Halo Plus portable projector is available in India at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 for a limited period. After that, the product will be available in India at a price of Rs 1,05,999. The original MRP of the projector is Rs 1,25,000. It can be bought from both Amazon India and the official website of XGIMI.

XGIMI Halo Plus specifications

XGIMI Halo Plus comes with a DLP cinema-grade 200-inch display with a 1080 FHD resolution. It houses a dual 5W Harman Kardon speaker to offer clean and distortion-free audio. The projector includes a built-in Chromecast and is based on the Android TV 10.0 OS.

XGIMI Halo Plus works on automatic keystone correction alignment that enables a 45-degree angle alignment. Furthermore, the product also packs Intelligent Screen Adaptation (ISA) technology that helps it in autofocusing accurately.

The obstacle avoidance technology used in the projector makes viewing ideal from any place in a room. The projector draws power from a 59W battery that provides extended playtime. Connectivity options in the projector include headphones, USB 2.0, and HDMI 2.0 ports.