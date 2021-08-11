Samsung launches ‘The Premiere’ 4K laser projector in India: Here are its details

As home entertainment, be it sports or cinema, has become all-pervading in these pandemic times, the demand for the large screen experience has also increased to match the energy of live events or movie theatres.

Keeping this emerging premium segment in mind, Samsung India has launched its upscale range of projectors called ‘The Premiere’ that is said to offer big-screen private cinema experience at one's home.

Samsung says it has incorporated its high-end TV technologies into The Premiere, so that users can enjoy dynamic, 4K resolution on an extra-large screen.

Your home wall will be your big screen

The company claims that unlike traditional projectors that require three to four metres of distance from a wall for optimal picture quality, The Premiere can be close to the wall and still deliver a big screen. "The Premiere can be placed on a coffee table or chest of drawers at just a fist-sized distance (11.3 cm) away from the wall to project a high-quality screen of up to 130-inch," Samsung's press release said.

Apparently, there is no complicated installation process either, as users need to simply plug in The Premiere’s power cable and connect to a wireless network.

The Premiere will be available in up to 130-inch and 120-inch screen size models – LSP9T and LSP7T respectively – that support a laser powered 4K picture resolution.

The Premiere LSP9T is the world’s first HDR10+ certified projector with triple laser technology. It delivers sharp contrast details and ensures bright and clear pictures even in the daytime.

The Premiere: Price and Availability

(Image credit: Samsung India)

The projector comes equipped with Samsung’s Smart TV platform and experience full of streaming video apps from major content partners such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube and mobile connectivity features such as Tap View to mirror the content playing on your smartphone to your projector.

It is also said to provide good gaming experience on a screen size of up to 130-inch with the Game Mode.

The Premiere has built-in woofers and Acoustic Beam surround sound that gives good cinema experience with a projector and reduces the need for additional bigger sound equipment in tighter spaces.

The Premiere’s Acoustic Beam technology delivers up to 40W and 4.2 channel sound for the LSP9T and an output of 30W and 2.2 channel experience for the LSP7T.

The two models of The Premiere are available on Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop and at select Samsung Smart Plazas. The LSP9T model of The Premiere is available at Rs 6,29,900 while the LSP7T is available at Rs 3,89,900.

Early bird consumers will get complimentary Amazon Echo Plus when buying any of the two models from Samsung’s official online store.