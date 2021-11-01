XGIMI Elfin launches smart projector in India priced at Rs 79,999

Barely weeks after XGIMI rolled out its 4K laser 'Aura' television in India, the brand has now unveiled the Elfin smart projector in the country. The portable projector, which weighs less than one kg, is equipped with unique features like a better gaming experience, longer lamp life and an overall safer viewing experience through an eye protection feature.

The device, designed in such a way that it restricts blue light exposure, is based on a design that won XGIMI the Red Dot design award in recognition of their product innovation. The XGIMI Elfin consumes less power, and consists of an ultra-efficient LED light source that makes the device durable and eco-friendly at the same time.

The Elfin projector offers Full HD resolution on a 200 inches screen that provides a theatre-like experience even at home. The device's throw ratio makes it appropriate for use at different places like gyms, rooms, or offices. The throw ratio here refers to the distance between the screen and the projection system.

The device comes with two built-in Harman Kardon speakers with 3W audio output that provides next-level sound quality and delivers a cinematic Surround Sound with support for Dolby Audio.

In terms of entertainment, XGIMI Elfin is integrated with Android TV 10.0 and Google Play Store that allows users to stream their favorite content via various OTT platforms like Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, along with access to 5000+ applications.

XGIMI has also kept the gamers in mind, offering them a unique Game Mode Boost that results in amplification of the gaming experience through a combination of high refresh rate and low latencies.

Looking for a sign to ditch the traditional TV? 📺This XGIMI Elfin review might just be that sign you're waiting for! ✔️See what @lifewiretech said about this XGIMI projector and why they've awarded it as one of the best mini projectors in the market! pic.twitter.com/daPhGu4os4October 22, 2021 See more

Chromecast has been built into the product which allows the user to cast apps, games, and content directly to Elfin via any Android or Apple device. The Google Assistant's voice control feature makes the user experience even smoother. Moreover, it comes with 2GB RAM paired with 16GB internal storage.

XGIMI claims that the new projector has a lamp life of 30,000 hours which means it can go on for more than ten years without any issues. Elfin includes HDMI 2 port, USB 2 port, Bluetooth v5, headphone jack, and dual-band WiFi for connectivity.

In India, the XGIMI Elfin projector is available at a price of Rs 79,999. The device is available on both the official website of XGIMI and Amazon India. Users can also enjoy Rs 1500 off via ICICI Bank credit card while buying XGIMI Elfin via Amazon.

Check out these gifting ideas for your family and friends.

This Diwali, make your home a smart home

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!