BenQ GS2 portable smart projector launched in India

Taiwanese tech company BenQ has announced the availability of its new smart home projector - GS2 in India. This home projector is rated to deliver 500 ANSI lumens output and supports projected resolution up to 720p.

This tiny projector comes with a slew of options and is compact in size making it friendly for both indoor and outdoor gatherings. These features include a three-hour-long battery, built-in speaker, wireless casting and more. The projector can even double up as a Bluetooth speaker in case someone is in a mood to listen to songs only.

BenQ GS2 smart projector features and specifications

According to BenQ, the GS2 projector is designed to be an entertainment and lifestyle partner regardless of the venue. The company claims that looking at the current environment, the projector meets the need of an average consumer by offering them the required flexibility - be it for entertainment or learning remote learning.

The BenQ GS2 offers an output of HD resolution (1280 x 720) pixel and weighs just 1.6 kilograms. According to the company it offers 20,000 hours of maintenance-free solid-state light source that helps in delivering accurate colours and razor-sharp imagery.

In terms of connectivity, the projector comes with WiFi, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB-Type C and USB Type-A ports. It also has a 4W speaker built-in that lets you enjoy content without the need of pairing an external speaker or even use the projector as a standalone Bluetooth speaker if required.

It sports an adjustable tilt hinge, autofocus and keystone correction making it ideal for both outdoor and indoor use. The project is IPX2 splash-proof & is designed to survive accidental drops as well. It also has an eye proximity sensor that temporarily shuts the projector to avoid shining directly into children’s eyes.

The newly launched BenQ GS2 runs on the Android operating system hence you can download any OTT application to watch your favourite shows or movies. Additionally, you can also sideload applications using a thumb drive.

BenQ GS2 smart projector price and availability

The price of the BenQ GS2 smart projector is 79,990, however, it is available to purchase for Rs. 59,990 on Amazon. The projector is available in a single colour option and comes with a two years warranty

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!