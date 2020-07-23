Xbox Series X's first big RPG is Avowed, a Skyrim-like game from Obsidian

Obsidian has revealed its next big RPG, and it's Avowed, a fantasy RPG coming to Xbox Series X and PC that's set in the universe of Eora from the developer's Pillars of Eternity games. Not much else was revealed about the new game, but a brief clip confirms it'll be a first-person title, immediately recalling the look of Skyrim in its first trailer.

The voiceover says the following during the Avowed trailer: "We have always known war. It forged our empire. Turned heroes into queens and kings, and decimated our foes. Now our oaths are lost. Forsaken. And you must face the monsters our sins have borne. Is an oath worth the weight of a crown?"

Check out the Avowed trailer here:

Obsidian is also working on Grounded for Xbox. Based on the fact that this Avowed trailer appears to be pre-rendered, we'd expect this to be a few years away yet.

It's enormously exciting, though, since The Outer Worlds hinted at the potential of Obsidian going back to the kinds of games that won it so many fans with Fallout: New Vegas.

Obsidian is owned by Microsoft, and has a long history of great RPGs stretching back to Knights of the Old Republic 2.

Hopefully we'll see more of Avowed before the end of the year.