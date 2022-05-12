Will Realme GT Neo 3T too run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor?

Audio player loading…

Realme recently released the Realme GT Neo 3, a mid-range smartphone, in the Indian market. In a recent development, a new device from the same series, Realme GT Neo 3T, visited the BIS certification website. As per the latest report by 91Mobiles, tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed what we are going to see in the upcoming GT series offering.

First things first, the smartphone is said to get multiple RAM and storage variants - 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage, 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage, and 12GB RAM with 256Gb internal storage. Apart from that, the device will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

It is being said that the handset will be shipped in two colour options including Black and White. Nonetheless, we can also see more colour at the time of launch. The smartphone will be based on the Android 12 operating system with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Realme's obsession with Snapdragon 870 SoC

Considering what the brand has offered in the last two years, we can say that Realme seems highly obsessed with the Snapdragon 870 processor. Previously, we saw the same chipset in the Realme GT Neo 2 5G that launched last year. Relying on the same processor again for a brand new smartphone seems a bit odd at this point in time.

Speculations are that the customers are going to have a hard time finding differences between Realme GT Neo 2 5G and Realme GT Neo 3T 5G as both the devices will run on the same chipset. High chances are that the smartphone will be a scarcely upgraded version of the GT Neo 2 5G.

Instead, the Realme GT Neo 3T could give the customers a much better experience with the Snapdragon 778G Plus processor that we recently saw in Moto Edge 30. As of now, only a limited amount of information is available regarding the specification and features of the smartphone. We can expect more details as soon as the launch approaches.

