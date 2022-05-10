Realme GT Neo 3T expected to launch soon in India

Audio player loading…

Realme might be soon launching another smartphone to its GT series in India. New reports indicate that the company is obtaining necessary approvals for the launch of the Realme GT Neo 3T.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Realme GT Neo 3T was spotted on various certifications platforms like the NBTC and BIS. Listed as the RMX3371, the device was also previously leaked through Geekbench and TENAA listings.

Even though both the certification platforms do list the same model numbers, we might see it launch with a different name. The report suggests that Realme could rebrand the device for different markets. The latest leak also provides details about the camera specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3T.

(Image credit: Realme)

While the report indicates that the smartphone comes with a 16MP primary camera and a 4MP lens, it may not be the case when the smartphone launches. Realme could retain the 50MP primary lens from the flagship GT Neo 3 . There have also been rumours that the device might have a 64MP primary lens according to the TENNA certification.

Like the recently teased Narzo 50 5G , the GT series of smartphones are aimed at mobile gamers who prefer performance over camera capabilities. And it would be no surprise that Realme would not add high-end hardware to the cameras on the device.

Realme GT Neo 3T expected specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T could sport a 6.62-inch FullHD+ display and run on the Snapdragon 870 chipset. The device is expected to come with 6GB, 8GB and 12GB of RAM clubbed with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB of internal storage.

There is still no confirmation whether the device will feature a dual or triple camera setup, but there is a possibility that we may get the latter with the 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro lens.

The Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to run on the latest Realme UI 3 based on Android 12 when it launches.

Realme’s focus on 5G

Realme has shifted its focus on ensuring that all of its devices are 5G ready. The company could launch several more 5G devices ranging from budget price points to premium flagship ones. Even the upcoming Narzo 50 5G series is expected to be the company’s first premium device in the series.

5G services are expected to go live in parts of the country in a few months. The pricing of the plans and services provided would be the deciding factor on how many users would use the high-speed internet services.