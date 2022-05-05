Why is Koffee With Karan moving to OTT platform - Its reason explained

Audio player loading…

There was a bit of fun and drama around the announcement of Koffee With Karan's new season. And it was all orchestrated, much like what happens in the show.

Yesterday, the articulate host of popular talk show Karan Johar put out an Instagram post that read: "Hello, Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life and yours, for 6 seasons now. I'd like to think we made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning...”

It immediately triggered typical gushes of anguishes that film industry hands are known to exhibit when some announcement of this sort is made.

But soon enough, after news breaks that read the obituary on Koffee With Karan show, the man of the moment was back again on his Instagram handle.

This time the penny, well and truly, dropped.

It was all orchestrated for stirring some buzz

This time he wrote: "Koffee with Karan will not be returning...on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I'm delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!" The whole thing was just to get the chatterratti chatter about the show.

Basically, the show is moving from the Star World channel to the company's streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar. In any case, the episodes of Koffee With Karan were available on the streaming platform. Now on, it will be streamed only there.

The reason for this shift is not hard to fathom. The audience for a show like Koffee With Karan --- typically, English-speaking, urban crowd --- have moved on to OTT platforms. And it makes logical sense for the show, which can be edgy and provocative, titillating and controversial, funny and silly, to move to a platform where it will not be looked askance at.

Karan further said: "The biggest movie stars from across India will return to the couch to spill the beans while drinking some koffee. There will be games, there will be rumours put to rest - and there will be conversations that go deep, about love, loss and everything we've all been through over the last few years. Koffee With Karan, 'steaming' soon, only on Disney+ Hotstar. Toodles!"

The first episode of the new season is likely to feature the newly-wedded pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat.

