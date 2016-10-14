Watch this space: Android Wear 2.0 devices might arrive in early 2017

According to a new rumour posted on Twitter by noted internet news leaker Evan Blass, Google is planning to release its own smartwatches during the first quarter of 2017.

The watches, dubbed Angelfish and Swordfish, will reportedly run Android Wear 2.0, the release of which was recently delayed until early next year, most likely to debut alongside the devices in question.

Google's two smartwatches will be released with Android Wear 2.0 in Q1 2017 [image courtesy of: https://t.co/so8uJyEZCy] pic.twitter.com/ruejqXSNSyOctober 13, 2016

Angelfish, which is said to be the larger of the two, is rumoured to include both LTE and GPS functionality. It’s also believed that the wearables will be branded under the company's Pixel line of devices.

Android Wear 2.0 is expected to bring plenty of added functionality to the platform, allowing Google’s smartwatches to act as standalone devices – the latest developer preview stated that users will be able to browse, search and install apps right from their wrist.