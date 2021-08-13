Vuelta a España 2021 live stream: how to watch all cycling stages online from anywhere

He's had a strangely quiet season so far, but you'd be bold to look past Primoz Roglic as the favorite for the maillot rojo at this year's Vuelta. Join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2021 Vuelta a España live stream and watch the final cycling grand tour of the season online from anywhere. We also have info on this year's Vuelta a España stage times.

The Slovenian roared back into life with a gold at the Tokyo Olympics after a disappointing 2021 Tour, and will have his eyes set on the three-peat having dominated the past two editions of the La Vuelta.

Rather ominously for Roglic's rivals, the race both begins and ends with an individual time trial, where the defending champion so often does his best work.

Ineos Grenadiers has come with a stacked team featuring Egan Bernal - who makes his Vuelta debut knowing that victory will immortalize him as the first Colombia to win all three grand tours - as well as Richard Carapaz, who also took gold at the Olympics and came so close to glory at last year's Vuelta and this year's Tour de France.

The entirety of the route is contained within Spain's borders this year but it's as cruel as ever, containing nine summit finishes as well as an excruciating double-header of Lagos de Covadonga and Gamoniteiro.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2021 Vuelta a España live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Vuelta a España live stream online

You can watch a FREE Vuelta a España live stream in a few different places. In Australia, for instance, SBS Viceland is providing free coverage of the entire race.

There are also ways to tune in for free in the UK and the US, with streaming services Discovery+ and Eurosport Player offering free trials to new UK users and Peacock doing the same Stateside.

Alternatively, if you fancy a European flavor, RTVE is providing free race coverage in Spain, while fans in Belgium can watch on Sporza without paying a penny.

How to watch Vuelta a España 2021 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the cycling but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to watch a Vuelta a España live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Three simple steps to using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions:

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location, i.e. Australia for SBS, US for Peacock

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so, whichever service you want to use, all you need to do is head to their website and start streaming.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

2021 Vuelta a España schedule and start times

Stage 1 (ITT) - Saturday, August 14 at 5.11pm CEST, 4.11pm BST, 11.11am ET

Stage 2 - Sunday, August 15 at 1.32pm CEST, 12.32pm BST, 7.32am ET

Stage 3 - Monday, August 16 at 12.10pm CEST, 11.10am BST, 6.10am ET

Stage 4 - Tuesday, August 17 at 1.38pm CEST, 12.38pm BST, 7.38am ET

Stage 5 - Wednesday, August 18 at 1pm CEST, 12pm BST, 7am ET

Stage 6 - Thursday, August 19 at 1.45pm CEST, 12.45pm BST, 7.45am ET

Stage 7 - Friday, August 20 at 1.07pm CEST, 12.07pm BST, 7.07am ET

Stage 8 - Saturday, August 21 at 1.18pm CEST, 12.18pm BST, 7.18am ET

Stage 9 - Sunday, August 22 at 11.55am CEST, 10.55am BST, 5.55am ET

Rest - Monday, August 23

Stage 10 - Tuesday, August 24 at 12.15pm CEST, 11.15am BST, 6.15am ET

Stage 11 - Wednesday, August 25 at 1.57pm CEST, 12.57pm BST, 7.57am ET

Stage 12 - Thursday, August 26 at 12.56pm CEST, 11.56am BST, 6.56am ET

Stage 13 - Friday, August 27 at 12.18pm CEST, 11.18am BST, 6.18am ET

Stage 14 - Saturday, August 28 at 12.50pm CEST, 11.50am BST, 6.50am ET

Stage 15 - Sunday, August 29 at 11.35am CEST, 10.35am BST, 5.35am ET

Rest - Monday, August 30

Stage 16 - Tuesday, August 31 at 12.49pm CEST, 11.49am BST, 6.49am ET

Stage 17 - Wednesday, September 1 at 12.10pm CEST, 11.10am BST, 6.10am ET

Stage 18 - Thursday, September 2 at 12.38pm CEST, 11.38pm BST, 6.38am ET

Stage 19 - Friday, September 3 at 2.50pm CEST, 1.50pm BST, 8.50am ET

Stage 20 - Saturday, September 4 at 2.30pm CEST, 1.30pm BST, 8.30am ET

Stage 21 (ITT) - Sunday, September 5 at 5.50pm CEST, 4.50pm BST, 11.50am ET

How to watch Vuelta a España 2021 for FREE in Australia

Aussie cycling fans are amongst the luckiest in the world, as free Vuelta a España coverage is available Down Under thanks to SBS and its Viceland channel. That means you can live stream all of the action through the SBS On Demand service if you're not in front of a TV. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access SBS On Demand on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. If you've already got a subscription, you can also tune in via a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs AU$65 annually. But be warned - all of the action takes place late at night, so be prepared to lose a fair bit of sleep. The Vuelta a España schedule is listed above. Outside Australia? Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - just grab a VPN and you can watch the race as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch Vuelta a España: live stream cycling in the UK

For UK residents, Discovery+ and Eurosport have you covered for live Vuelta a España coverage. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. Another option, however, is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year - but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. Start times vary, but most of the action takes place in the early afternoon. You can find the Vuelta a España schedule above. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Vuelta a España 2021: US cycling live stream details

Peacock TV recently replaced NBC Sports Gold as NBC's cycling streaming option, and it's the service to head to to watch this year's Vuelta a España Stateside. It costs just $4.99 a month - or $10 per month for the commercial-free service - and best of all it offers a FREE 7-day trial. As well as cycling, Peacock Premium offers loads of other great content, including Premier League soccer, Premiership rugby, WWE and top-notch TV and films. Prepare for some early mornings though, with much of the action set to get underway at around 6am ET / 3am PT. If you find yourself unable to access your normal coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune in just like you would at home.

How to watch the 2021 Vuelta a España: live stream cycling in Canada