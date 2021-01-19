Vu launches Cinema TV-Action Series With 100W cinematic speaker in India

Vu Televisions have added a new lineup of smart TVs to the range of TVs it offers in the country. The new Vu Cinema TV- Action series is the successor of Vu’s Cinema TVs that were introduced early last year in India.

These new Android-powered TVs feature a 100W cinematic speaker from JBL and Pixelium Technology with up to 500 nits of peak brightness making the TVs ideal for gaming and entertainment.

Vu Cinema TV-Action Series: Price and availability

As mentioned above, the new Cinema TV Action Series is available in two different size variants. The price of Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX has been set at Rs. 49,999 while the Vu Cinema TV Action Series 65LX will retail at Rs. 69,999 in India.

These TVs will be available to purchase on major online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart apart from various offline stores.

Vu Cinema TV-Action Series features and specifications

These new TVs come in a bezel-less design that we are used to seeing in most mid-range smart TVs. However, it’s the additional speakers that make the TVs look different from the rest of the crowd. Since these TVs run on Android TV 9 Pie platform out of the box, you get access to Android apps through the Play Store. The TVs come with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Hotstar and YouTube preloaded and the bundled ActiVoice remote control comes with hotkeys to these popular platforms.

Both the 55-inch and 65-inch TVs offer 4K resolution (3840x2160p) at 60Hz refresh rate. The Pixelium Glass used in the TVs, according to the company, offers 40 per cent enhanced brightness and the 55LX model peaks out at 400 nits brightness while the 65LX model offers 500 nits at peak brightness.

The Vu Cinema TV Action Series comes with HDR10 support and Dolby Vision. You also get an inbuilt Chromecast that allows you to stream content from your phone wirelessly to the TV. While both the TVs come with 2GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, you get dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, earphone jack, and RJ45 port as connectivity options.

