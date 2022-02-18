Vivo’s Galaxy Tab S8 rival may come with support for stylus

Audio player loading…

Like other BBK-owned brands, Vivo has been working on a tablet as well. This Chinese smartphone maker is reportedly working on two different slates which are expected to launch in China soon.

While we had initially heard that Vivo might be working on a Nex branded tablet apart from the Vivo Pad, however, the details were a bit murky. A report by MySmartPrice says that the Vivo Pad is expected to launch in the first half of 2022.

The report also says that both, Vivo’s tablet is expected to come with support for a stylus and will be headed for a global launch only after an introduction in China first. While it’s not clear if both Vivo Pad and Nex tablet will support the stylus.

(Image credit: Internet)

The report also says that the company might call the stylus either Vivo Pen or Vivo Pencil – to rival the stylus from Apple and Samsung.

Out of the two, the Vivo Tab could be a slightly affordable variant compared to the one with Nex branding. If you recall, the Nex lineup in Vivo belongs to phones that come with bleeding-edge technology – be it an in-display fingerprint sensor, pop-up camera or a phone with dual displays.

In terms of specifications, the Vivo Pad is expected to come with an 11-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 870 SoC at its core and an 8040 mAh battery. The tablet might come equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP secondary sensor. There might be an 8MP camera on the front for video calls and selfies.

Increased demand sees the revival of Tablets

Just over a couple of years back, tablets were done and dusted. No one wanted to buy one if it ran on Android OS. However, thanks to the pandemic there is s surge in demand and almost every brand is looking to either relaunch or add tablets to its lineup.

All the brands under the BBK group are reportedly working on a tablet each. The key specifications of the tablets from Oppo, Vivo and OnePlus are eerily similar – however, in case you know how these brands operate, you shouldn’t be surprised.

For the obvious reason mentioned above, the tablet market grew at 31% YoY and tablets with a screen size of 11-inch and above have been in the demand. Experts suggest that this demand is not going to fade any time soon as remote working and e-Learning are here to stay.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram