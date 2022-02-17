Slow growth year for Tablets - Lenovo tops Indian market

Audio player loading…

In what was a rather slow-growth year for tablets in India, only Lenovo posted a double-digit growth in Q4 2021 and retained its place at the top. Lenovo (46%), Realme (12%) and Apple (12%) captured the top three spots in the tablet market in Q4 2021, followed by Samsung and Lava.

In Q4 2021, the overall tablet market grew 31% YoY, while for the entire year, it grew 4% YoY. 4G Tablets grew sequentially by 2% YoY.

According to CMR’s Tablet PC Market Report Review for CY2021 (Calendar Year), shipments of tablets with 8 inches display constituted 16% of the overall. Tablets with 10-inch and above displays contributed 74%.

Slow quarter ahead too

(Image credit: CMR)

For the entire year, Lenovo retained its place at the top mainly driven by its enterprise tablet business. Lenovo Tab M10 HD Tablet series garnered 32% market share and primarily in the value for money (Rs 7,000-Rs 25,000) segment.

Lenovo shipments recorded 23% YoY growth in 2021. Lenovo has a strong offline play, catering to enterprise and consumer demand.

Apple, which was placed second with 20% market share, had a sharp 29% YoY growth in Apple iPad shipments. Samsung was placed third with an 18% market share.

Realme made an impressive debut and garnered 6% market share in CY2021. "The success of Realme Pad is on the back of the strong brand affinity and success that Realme enjoys in the smartphone market," the CMR report said.

CMR anticipated an overall growth of tablet shipments between 5-10% in CY2022, with a slower than expected Q1 2022 due to supply side constraints. The analyst firm foresaw enterprise B2B tablet segment for applied commercial use cases to take off.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!