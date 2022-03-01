Vivo’s flagship lineup tipped for April launch in India

Audio player loading…

Vivo’s flagship lineup for 2022 – the X80 series is yet to launch in China. However, we have a report suggesting its tentative launch timeline for India.

A MySmartPrice report citing industry sources reveal that the Vivo X80 lineup could make its way to India in April this year – right after its debut in Vivo’s home market China.

The lineup is expected to come with three different phones Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Plus and the Vivo X80 Pro Plus and is expected to carry the good work done by the previous two succeeding lineups – Vivo X60 and Vivo X70. Though if the previous launches are to be considered, the company might only launch the Vivo X80 Plus and Vivo X80 Pro Plus in the country.

The Vivo X80 Pro and the X80 Pro Plus are also expected to be camera-centric phones and the company is expected to continue its collaboration with the German photographic equipment maker Zeiss. Previous phones by the company had the camera setup tuned by Zeiss and were received well by the users.

Vivo X80 lineup- what we know

While we are looking at a launch window of April, we know very little about the upcoming phones in this series. This is because Vivo phones haven't been the biggest attention grabber in the past.

Unlike other companies under the BBK Group like OnePlus and Realme, which primarily rely on only online sales create a massive hype for their phones.

However, for Vivo offline sales has been the biggest contributor and it focuses on expanding its reach to almost every nook and corner of the market. This helps Vivo reach the maximum users via its partner brick and mortar stores.

That being said, the company had off-late started focusing on the online segment too and this is probably the reason why we have witnessed the arrival of its true flagship phones in India.

As far as the phones in this lineup are concerned, the Vivo X8 Pro Plus is expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC at its core along with the Zeiss-tuned camera. We might also see the Gimbal camera in action once again.

Previous leaks suggest that the X80 Pro and X80 Pro Plus could come with 6.78-inch LTPO 2.0 E5 AMOLED display panels with full HD+ and QHD+ resolutions, respectively. All three phones in this lineup could support a 120Hz refresh rate.

One of the phones in this lineup bearing a model number V2186A is expected to come with Dimensity 9000 SoC – a strategy similar to what we’ve seen in the recently introduced Oppo Find X5 Pro lineup.

Upcoming phone launches in India : Specs, launch date, and price

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!