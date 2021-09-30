Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro Plus with Zeiss cameras launched in India

Vivo has launched its newest flagship X70 series of smartphones in India which include the Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro Plus. The two new mobile devices were launched at an online event.

The top of the line X70 Pro Plus smartphone is the first in India to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. The Vivo X70 Pro on the other hand features a Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset. Vivo also launched the X Care service for the X series customers which will provide exclusive doorstep and other convenience service.

Vivo V70 Pro, V70 Pro Plus India price and availbility

The Vivo V70 Pro will be available in three variants with 8GB RAM with 128GB storage prices at Rs 46,990, 8GB RAM with 256GB at Rs 49,990 and 12GB with 256GB storage for Rs 52,990.

The Vivo V70 Pro Plus has only one variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and has been priced at Rs 79,990. Pre-booking of both smartphones begins today that is September 30 and the Vivo V70 Pro goes for sale on 7 October while the V70 Pro Plus goes for sale on 12 October.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ will be available in the Enigma Black colour and has an extended camera panel made of glass which Vivo calls Ceramic Cloud Window. The X70 Pro on the other hand will be available in Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black colours.

The smartphones will be available on Vivo's own website as well as Flipkart and offline retail partners. Pre-booking offers include up to 10% cashback offers with V-shield and other cashback offers from banks including ICICI, HDFC, CITI, Kotak, and IDFC First. Sale date offers include up to Rs 5,000 cashback with a one time screen replacement and again cashback offers from the same banks.

V70 Pro Plus: Specs and features

The Vivo X70 Pro Plus comes with a 6.7-inch WQHD E5 AMOLED curved display with 3200x 1440 pixels resolution, 1500nits maximum brightness, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 300Hz response time.

On the inside it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage and Extended RAM 2.0. It has a 4500mAh battery with 50W wireless charging support and a 55W FlashCharge adapter in-the-box.

In terms of cameras it has a quad-rear camera setup with a 50MP primary camera featuring a GN1 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide Gimbal sensor, a 12MP for portrait shots and an 8MP periscope camera with 60x Hyper zoom. These are assisted by its proprietary V1 chip which controls the camera functions.

The smartphone runs on Android 11 with on FunTouch OS 12 on top of it. It also has IP68 rating and is dustproof and waterproof. It comes with dual speakers and a linear motor for the optimum gaming experience.

V70 Pro: Specs and features

The Vivo X70 Pro on the other hand has a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2376 pixels with 120HZ refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 19.8:9. On the inside it has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage and Extended RAM 2.0.

The Vivo X70 Pro has a 4450mAh battery with 44W wireless Flash Charge support. It also runs on Android 11 with on FunTouch OS 12 on top of it. In terms of camera the Vivo X70 Pro also has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor along with two 12MP sensors and another 8MP. On the front it has a 32MP sensor.