Vivo Y33s 5G with Dimensity 700 launches in China - Here's what we know

Audio player loading…

Vivo has recently introduced a new device in its home country China named Vivo Y33s 5G. The smartphone is being hailed as a budget device that packs a Dimensity chipset. The smartphone is the upgraded 5G version of the Vivo Y33s 4G that was launched last year.

The smartphone might be rebranded as a T series smartphone in India as Vivo has already replaced the Y series with the former one in India.

This 5G phone is a sub-Rs 20,000 device as per the Indian currency with features like 4GB RAM (in the base variant), standard refresh rate, dual rear camera setup, etc. In terms of design, the smartphone has a flat frame and a power button with an integrated fingerprint sensor at the right spine.

Vivo Y33s 5G pricing and availability

Vivo Y33s has two different storage options with 128GB internal storage. The 4GB RAM variant of the device is priced around CNY 1299 converts to Rs 15,500. The 6GB RAM variant of the device is available for Rs CNY 1399, which converts to Rs 16,700, approximately. The smartphone is being shipped in three colours - Nebula Blue, Black, and Snow Dawn.

Vivo Y33s 5G specifications

The Vivo Y33s 5G comes equipped with a 6.58-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, including a waterdrop notch for the placement of the front camera. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and operates on the Vivo Origin Ocean OS based on the Android 12 operating system. The smartphone's base variant has 4GB RAM along with 128GB internal storage.

Vivo Y33s 5G flaunts a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary snapper and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, the device sports an 8MP front camera for capturing selfies and attending video calls. It can be seen that the smartphone is way behind when it comes to the camera as compared to other alternatives available in the market.

The smartphone draws power from a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Other features offered in the device include 5G, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm audio jack, etc.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram