Vivo X70 Pro Plus spotted on Google Play Console, renders leaked

Vivo is expected to launch the new Vivo X70 series of smartphones sometime in September and it seems the Vivo X70 Pro Plus has already been listed on Google Play Console which revealed some of the specs to be expected of the mobile phone.

According to a report by Mysmartprice, some key specs of the Vivo X70 Pro Plus was revealed in the Google Play Console listing. Additionally the renders of the device were also revealed Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks) in association with Pricebaba, which shows the smartphone will look similar to the Mi 11 Ultra.

And today, in order to wrap up my #Vivo X70 Series run, here comes your very first look at the #VivoX70ProPlus! (360° video + stunning 5K renders + dimensions)This time on behalf of @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/SCoXIp7OUb pic.twitter.com/llbXwHXpEnAugust 26, 2021 See more

Vivo X70 Pro Plus: What to expect

The Vivo X70 Pro Plus is expected to be the most premium offering from Vivo in the X70 series of devices from the company. It will apparently be the first mobile phone from Vivo to feature first in-house ISP (Image Signal Processor) chips. The September launch window was apparently leaked by Vivo Executive Vice President Hu Baishan who also confirmed the news about Vivo's first ISPs which would apparently be called V1.

From the renders the seems to come with a curved display with a hole-punch cutout in the top centre for the selfie camera. It hardly has any bezels on either of the edges and it should come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The comparison with the Mi 11 Ultra is actually because of how the rear panel of the device looks. On the back panel the camera module has four cameras, a laser autofocus unit, and an LED flash. There's a ZEISS logo on the camera module and there is a large dark plain area on the side of the camera module which could be a secondary display.

The power and volume buttons are seen on the right hand panel of the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. The bottom panel has the speaker grille and the USB Type-C port. The report also claims that the device could come with a 6.7-inch display and measure 164.8x75.5x9mm, it is 11.3mm thick at its thickes point which is the camera bump.

As for the listing on Google Play Console, it revealed that the Vivo X70 Pro Plus could come with the flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC with 8GB RAM and Adreno 660 GPU. It is expected to feature a full-HD+ display with a 1,080x2,400 resolution and run on Android 11. The image leaked with the Google Play Console corresponds with those in the leaked render.