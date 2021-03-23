Vivo X60 series price in India leaked ahead of launch

Vivo X60 series price in India has been tipped ahead of the official launch. Vivo has scheduled an event on March 25 in India where the company will launch its new camera-centric flagship phones, the Vivo 60 Pro Plus, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60.

Mumbai based retailer, Mahesh Telecom has revealed the retail prices of the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro Plus. The Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro will be the successor to the Vivo X50 and X50 Pro while the Vivo X60 Pro Plus a new addition in the series for India. Here is how much the Vivo X60 series will cost in India.

Vivo X60 series price in India

Phone Price (MOP) Vivo X60 (8+128GB) Rs 39,990 Vivo X60 (8+256GB) Rs 43,990 Vivo X60 Pro (12+256GB) Rs 49,990 Vivo X60 Pro Plus (12+256GB) Rs 69,990

The Vivo X60 Pro Plus, the top of the line flagship phone will come in a single 12+256GB configuration and will be priced at Rs 69,990, according to the retailer. The Vivo X60 Pro 12+256GB is tipped to cost Rs 49,990 and the vanilla Vivo X60 is said to come in two configurations - 8+128GB and 12+256GB which has MOP of Rs 39,990 and Rs 43,990 respectively.

The Vivo X60 series in India will be powered by Zeiss optics with built-in gimble stabilization. The Vivo X60 series was unveiled in China a few months back. In India, the Vivo X60 series will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon series chipsets instead of MediaTek Dimensity series SoCs found on the Chinese variant.

Let's take a look at the specs of the three models.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo X60 Pro Plus

The Vivo X60 Pro Plus will be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC in India with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the front, it has a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. There's a 4,200mAh battery unit which is backed by a 55W fast charger.

In terms of optics, the device is backed by Zeiss with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP wide-angle lens, a 32MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP periscope lens with support for 60x Super Zoom. Selfies are handled by a 32MP camera at the front. It runs on the new Origin OS based on Android 11. In India, we can expect the device to run on Fun Touch OS.

Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo X60 Pro and the vanilla X60 in India are tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. In China, the Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro are powered by Exynos 1080 SoC. The India variants are expected to be powered by snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 870 SoC. Both phones are pack with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 32MP selfie shooter on the front.

The Vivo X60 Pro packs in a 48MP main camera with 4-axis OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 13MP portrait lens, and an 8MP periscope camera with 60x superzoom. The vanilla Vivo X60 on the other hand sports a 48MP main camera with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens and a portrait camera.

The Vivo X60 and the Vivo X60 Pro are backed by 4,300mAh and 4,200mah battery respectively while both are backed by 33W fast charging.