Vivo X60 series could come with Snapdragon chips in India

The Vivo X60 series is the brand’s new series of premium flagship smartphones that will be going global in the coming weeks. A new leak will delight those waiting for them in India.

The Vivo X60 series was unveiled in China in early January, with three devices: the X60, the X60 Pro and the X60 Pro Plus. Just like the Vivo X50 Pro , they focus on photography with a new approach to lenses and the design, with some key upgrades on the inside. They will be available in global markets, starting with Malaysia on March 22.

So yes, the Vivo X60 series is to launch in March in IndiaFew pointers• X60 Pro+ to be launched along vivo X60 Pro and X60• The series is likely to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and 870 for IndiaVivo and Zeiss together can indeed turn out to be a great camera experience. pic.twitter.com/f4cuKOr0wTMarch 8, 2021 See more

Leakster Mukul Sharma aka Stufflistings had some more exclusive information to share about these products. He states that the Vivo X60 series will launch in India in March as well. If that is the case, then the official launch confirmation from Vivo India should not be too far.

More interestingly, he suggests that the Indian variants of the phones will be powered by Snapdragon chipsets, instead of the Exynos 1080 that is seen in China. Samsung’s 5nm platform will be dropped in favour of the Snapdragon 870 chipset on the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro, while the top-of-the-line Vivo X60 Pro Plus will go for the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Similar upgrades have been teased for the series’ Malaysian launch (via GSMArena ), so there’s a chance all global variants will go with Qualcomm.

(Image credit: Vivo)

Last year, Vivo did not launch the Snapdragon 865-powered Vivo X50 Pro Plus in India, making the X50 Pro its most premium offering in the country at Rs 49,990. If the source is right, then we could see the company return to the premium flagship space of India.

Similar to it, photography is the key feature once again. The Vivo X60 series comes with a second-generation gimbal camera system with a 48MP sensor, along with an ultra-wide lens and a telephoto shooter. Apart from that, there’s a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 33W fast charging and the new Origin OS skin.

In China, the Vivo X60 starts at CNY 3,498 (~Rs 40,000) while the X60 Pro is priced at CNY 4,498 (~Rs 50,000).