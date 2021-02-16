Vivo to launch 11 phones by the end of April in India

Vivo India is gearing up for the launch of multiple smartphones in the coming weeks. Over the next couple of months, Vivo is said to launch 11 new smartphones in India. This year, the company has already launched four budget devices under the Y series.

A report from MySmartPrice courtesy of tipster Abhishek has confirmed that Vivo will launch 11 smartphones in India by April 2021. The 11 smartphones will be from the Vivo X60 series and Vivo X50 series. Apart from the premium X series devices, Vivo V21 series is also said to launch by the end of April 2021.

(Image credit: Vivo)

The Vivo X60 series could be launched in India at the end of March. A recent report also suggests the Vivo X50 Pro Plus will arrive in India sometime soon. For those who are not aware, Vivo is India’s third-largest smartphone maker with strong growth in the offline as well as online market.

For now, in China, Vivo has unveiled the Vivo X60 series smartphone which consists of three devices - Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro. Currently in India, the Vivo X50 series - Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro available while the top of the line Vivo X50 Pro Plus is tipped to launch alongside the Vivo X60 series.

In the mid-range segment, the company is expected to launch the successor to the Vivo V20 series. The Vivo V20, Vivo 20 Pro, and Vivo V20 SE are now available in India. We could see the launch of Vivo V21, Vivo V21 Pro, and Vivo V21 SE or at least the vanilla V21 and the Pro variant in the coming months.

Adding up the X50, X60, and V21 series phones we get seven smartphone count and the rest of the four phones might come under budget Y series or even the S series. But, we do not have any information about the same yet.

