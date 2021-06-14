Vivo V21e 5G India launch set to take place soon, specs leaked

After the launch of the new Vivo Y73 the company is set to launch another new smartphone in India apparently. The new smartphone is called the Vivo V21e 5G which was recently revealed after its BIS listing.

According to a new report by 91Mobiles and tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Vivo V21e 5G is set to launch in India soon. It also reveals the specifications of the upcoming device.

Vivo V21e 5G: Leaked specifications

According to the leaked information, the Vivo V21e 5G feature a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Underneath the display it will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset along with 8GB RAM. This seems to fit the description of the smartphone that we had seen on the Geekbench listing last month.

Besides these the Vivo V21e 5G is set to come with 128GB internal storage. The 4G version of the smartphone does come with support for expandable storage via a microSD card slot, hence we can expect the same from the 5G version as well.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo V21e 5G will come with a 64MP primary sensor along with a secondary 8MP wide-angle lens on the back. At the front, the phone will apparently feature a 32MP camera for selfies. If this leak is to be believed then the camera setup will be different from the 4G model that has a 64MP triple rear cameras with a 2MP macro lens, and a 44MP selfie camera.

The leak also mentions that the Vivo V21e 5G will come with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging technology. The Vivo V21e 5G seems like an inferior version of the V21 5G which launched in India in April.

The Vivo V21 5G smartphone on its part comes with a Dimensity 800U SoC, 90Hz AMOLED display, and 64MP triple cameras at a price of Rs 29,990. Hence we can expect the Vivo V21e 5G to be priced well below the 30k mark.