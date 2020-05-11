Vivo V19 to debut in India on May 12

Vivo would be launching the Vivo V19 in India on May 12, even as the government looks to ease the nation-wide lockdown to control the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic and relaxes the norms for delivery of non-essential items to the doorstep.

This decision puts Vivo on a collision course with the Poco F2 Pro that will also see the light of the day on May 12 at a global launch. The Vivo V19 handset has already been launched globally in early April. Hence, there will be no live streaming of the event. Just a formal release with prices for the Indian market.

Key highlights of the handset include a hole-punch display with dual selfie cameras, a Snapdragon 712 chipset and 33W fast charging.

Since the handset is already official, we know almost everything about the it, except, of course, the India prices. The latest in the V-series of phones boasts a 6.44-inch FHD+ Dual iView E3 Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The rear has a rectangular cutout for the quad-camera module placed on the top left corner. It’s a polycarbonate build though, instead of metal.

On the inside, the Vivo V19 houses a Snapdragon 712 SoC which is a good step-up from the Snapdragon 675 on its predecessor. The handset will pack 8GB of RAM at the very least, if the global model is any indication.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo V19 could disappoint Indian consumers as it comes with the same camera setup as the Vivo V17 - a 48MP shooter accompanied by an 8MP and a couple of 2MP sensors. The battery size also remains the same as the previous generation, powered by a 4500mAh box with the only silver lining being the added support for 33W fast charging.

Word around tech circles is that the Vivo V19 may be priced around Rs 24,000 (~$331) factoring in the recent GST price hike. We do know that there will be two colour options - Sleek Silver and Gleam Black.