Vivo T1x launched in India - It comes with SD680, 90Hz LCD display and more

The T1 series is proving to be quite successful for Vivo in India. After Vivo T1, Vivo T1 5G and Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo is now launching the latest member of the T1 family, the Vivo T1x.

Vivo T1x is launched for a starting price of Rs. 11,999.

Vivo T1x: Pricing and availability

The price of the Vivo T1x starts at Rs. 11,999. There will be an introductory card discount of Rs. 1,000 for HDFC debit and credit cards. It will bring down the price to Rs. 10,999.

It will be available on Flipkart (opens in new tab) and mshop.vivo.com (opens in new tab) from 12 PM July 27. The device will also be available at retail stores soon.

Here is the complete pricing for different variants:

Vivo T1x pricing RAM & Internal storage variants Price 4GB/64GB Rs. 11,999 4GB/128GB Rs. 12,999 6GB/128GB Rs. 14,999

Vivo T1x: Specifications and key features

Vivo T1x comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a water drop notch. It has a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Coming to the design, the back of the phone reminds us of Vivo T1 5G. A blacked-out dual camera array with flash.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. It is the same chipset that we saw with Vivo T1 44W. It is a good choice for this budget, it's not the most powerful chipset for the price bracket, but it still is plenty powerful enough to handle most of the tasks.

Coming to cameras, there is a dual camera setup. There is a primary 50MP camera like Vivo T1 5G and Vivo T1 44W. And there is a secondary macro sensor of 2MP. We are not getting an ultra-wide camera with this phone. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera

Vivo T1x has a 5,000mAh battery and fast charging support of 18W.

Vivo is doubling down on value-for-money T1 series

(Image credit: Vivo)

Vivo has been absent in the value-for-money segment for some time now after the introduction of iQoo in India. Vivo had Vivo Z1 Pro and Vivo U1 specifically for the online market in India, and these phones did sell very well at the time.

Recently, Vivo has made a re-entry to the value-for-money segment with the T1 series with pricing that would give Redmi and Realme a run for the money.

It is also to be noted that the phones Vivo launched in the T1 series are also launched simultaneously by its sub-brand iQoo with the iQoo Z6 series. That means we will see a rebadged Vivo T1x with iQoo branding soon.