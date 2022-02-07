Vivo Pad key specification surfaces online - could get an 11-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate

Audio player loading…

Vivo Pad has been making the headlines for the last couple of months. Recently, the specifications of the tablet said to be known as Vivo Pad surfaced online and gave us a fair idea of what we can expect in the first-ever tablet by Vivo. In a recent development, the well-known tipster, Digital Chat Station, has leaked the specifications of the Vivo Pad.

According to the report by playfuldroid, Digital Chat Station, the Vivo Pad is going to sport a 11-inch display coupled with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2560x1600 pixels resolution. There is still doubt whether the display will be an OLED one or an LCD one. Apart from that, the Vivo Pad will most probably miss out on a fingerprint scanner and will have a face unlock feature instead.

Vivo Pad leaked specifications

Previous rumors have suggested that the Vivo Pad will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset coupled with 8GB or 6GB RAM and multiple storage capacities. The tablet may run on the OriginOS that is specifically designed for foldable devices. In addition to that, the tablet might draw power from an 8,040mAh battery that will have 44W fast charging support.

Moreover, Digital Chat Station has also said that the tablet will be priced somewhere around Rs 1,599 Yuan, which roughly converts to Rs 18,999 rupees. However, considering that the tablet may have a Snapdragon 870 processor, high chances are that it will be priced above Rs 30,000.

Competition

Most of the smartphone producing companies have already announced that they are going to roll out tablets this year. Now, the face-off will be between affordable and premium ranged tablets.

As we already know that Motorola and Samsung have some of the best tablets in the Indian market. Samsung also rolled out the Galaxy Tab A8, which is serving as a tough competition to other alternatives available in the market. Other brands that can roll out tablets this year are Oppo, OnePlus, etc.

The race has already begun last year with the debut of Realme in the tablet space with the launch of the Realme Pad entry-level tablet. Recent rumors had it that the brand will soon roll out another tablet in the Indian market with high-end specifications.

